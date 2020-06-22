Scotland

Scotland's papers: 'Father's horror' and park suspect 'on MI5 radar'

  • 22 June 2020
Image caption The Scottish Sun pictures the father of three children who died in a fire in Paisley on Friday night as he left tributes at the scene of the blaze.
Image caption "A father's horror" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Record, which also pictures Alex Gibson at the scene of the fire.
Image caption The Libyan suspect in the Reading attacks at the weekend which left three people dead was "on MI5's radar", according to The Times.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph also reports that Khairi Saadallah, the man being held on suspicion of killing three people in the Reading park, was "known to MI5".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says the 25-year-old, from Reading, was known to MI5 because of a tip-off he "wanted to join Islamic State".
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express reports that Mr Saadallah is being investigated by the national counter terrorism command after Saturday night's attack.
Image caption The i newspaper says the suspect had been "under surveillance" before the attack which left three dead, including "inspirational" history teacher James Furlong.
Image caption One in three working-age Scots are now furloughed or jobless, according to The Herald, with some of Scotland's rural and most affluent areas being "badly hit" by the Covid-19 economic crisis.
Image caption The Scotsman says business leaders have called on Nicola Sturgeon to come up with an "ambitious recovery plan" for Scotland's "beleaguered economy".
Image caption "Indy plan B could leave Scotland in a 'hellish limbo'" is the warning on the front page of The National, the paper reporting comments from SNP MP Pete Wishart.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with a story about a 28-year-old man charged in connection with an assault in Dundee.
Image caption The Evening Express says a man is on a "machete assault" charge after an attack.
Image caption Spain has "reopened its doors" to Brits leading to a "mass run to the sun", according to the Daily Star.
Image caption "P in the park" is the headline on the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News, which says there are growing calls to open public toilets as police issued fines to people caught urinating in city parks.
Image caption A prominent clothing store has announced its Perth store will not reopen after lockdown, reports The Courier.
Image caption The Press and Journal says plans to roll out "Boris bikes" in Aberdeen have been revived by the city council after lockdown sparked a cycling boom.
Image caption The Glasgow Times warns of a childcare "disaster" for families as private nurseries reveal funding fears.

