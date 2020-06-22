Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Hundreds of shoppers have braved the rain to queue outside an Ikea in Glasgow

More coronavirus lockdown restrictions have been eased in Scotland with more places reopening.

As the changes are expected to lead to public transport getting busier, the Scottish government has made face coverings compulsory.

From Monday, dentists have been able to reopen to care for patients who need to be seen urgently.

Places of worship are also allowed to reopen for individual prayer - but not communal worship.

And more shops have reopened, including IKEA.

On Monday morning hundreds of shoppers queued in the rain outside the Braehead store.

They waited in a socially-distanced queue which stretched around the car park.

It was the first time face coverings were mandatory for commuters on public transport.

Almost everyone on buses, trains, the Glasgow Subway and Edinburgh trams, planes, taxis and private hire cabs, as well as enclosed areas on ferries, is expected to wear one now.

There are a few exceptions, including those with certain medical conditions and small children.

On one bus service in Aberdeen, BBC reporter Davy Shanks said after about 3 stops there was a shortage of socially distant seats and passengers started sitting in any available space. He said not all passengers were wearing a mask.

On Monday, places of worship were also allowed to reopen.

Communal worship services are still not allowed, but worshippers are allowed to visit for private prayer as long as they stick to social distancing rules.

Professional sport is also allowed to resume now.

Horse racing has returned to Scotland for the first time since lockdown with a meeting at Ayr.

The sport has been suspended in Scotland since 17 March but restarted in England on 1 June.

Dentists were also allowed to reopen to patients with "urgent" care needs - but practices cannot carry out certain procedures which generate aerosols, including drilling.

Patients who need such procedures in an emergency will continue to be directed to hubs where dentists will have access to more PPE so they can be carried out safely.

And the construction industry will be able to move to the next phase of its restart plan.