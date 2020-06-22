Image copyright Getty Images

Pub and restaurant customers could be required to give their contact details as part of post-lockdown safety measures, the first minister has said.

The move would mean people could be alerted if they come into close contact with someone who had tested positive for coronavirus.

The hospitality sector looks set to reopen in the coming weeks with strict social distancing rules.

Nicola Sturgeon has confirmed trace and protect guidelines could be enforced.

She said: "It is something that may very well be necessary.

"I don't want to pre-empt the advice that I've asked for around physical distancing.

"But I think in particular environments and settings, the ability to have the contact details in order to quickly track [people] is certainly something that has a lot of merit.

"We will publish guidance more generally ahead of different sectors reopening. But I would say very firmly, at this stage that is something that is under consideration."

The first minister was speaking at her daily news briefing after UK Health Secretary Matt Hancock confirmed the plan was being considered by Prime Minister Boris Johnson.

Mr Johnson is set to announce on Tuesday if the hospitality sector is to be allowed to open from 4 July in England and if the two-metre distancing rule is able to be relaxed.

Speaking about the plans on Sky News, Mr Hancock said: "That is the sort of thing we are looking at for how do you make it safe to open things.

"And things like wearing a face mask which reduces the transmission clearly, about how the seating is arranged because face to face is much more dangerous than back to back and there's more transmission than side to side."