Image caption Margaret completing her fundraising effort

A 90-year-old woman has completed a two-month-long fundraising challenge.

Margaret Payne has climbed the equivalent of Highland mountain Suilven - 731m (2,398ft) - with trips upstairs at her Sutherland home.

Her challenge started on 12 April and took almost 300 trips to complete. She has raised more than £347,000 for the NHS, Highland Hospice and RNLI.

Mrs Payne, from Ardvar, first climbed Suilven, in the west of Sutherland when she was aged 15 in 1944.

Image copyright PA Image caption Margaret began the challenge in April

Her stair climbing was inspired by the fundraising efforts of Captain Tom Moore.

The war veteran raised more than £32m for NHS charities by completing 100 laps of his garden before his 100th birthday in April.