Image caption BBC Scotland employs more than 1,100 staff at sites around the country

About 60 jobs are to go at BBC Scotland as part of efforts to meet savings targets.

The corporation has announced it needs to reduce spending by £6.2m by the end of next March.

It blamed the move on "ongoing financial challenges compounded by the effects of Covid-19".

BBC Scotland director Donalda MacKinnon told staff that although efficiencies had been identified, the headcount had to be reduced by about 60.

Image caption Donalda MacKinnon said BBC Scotland was not immune to the financial challenges facing businesses

The BBC said previous years of a stand-still licence fee had meant £800m of savings had to be found across the organisation over the first five years of its current charter.

It said the impact of Covid-19 - where licence fee collection had gone down and commercial income had fallen - and the impact of paying the licence fees for those over 75, had resulted in a further savings target of £125m.

Last week, director general Tony Hall announced a voluntary redundancy "trawl" across the whole of the BBC.

The corporation said it hoped that many of its post closures would come via that route, although compulsory redundancies have not been ruled out.

'New challenges'

"BBC Scotland has been fortunate to attract significant investment in the last few years securing a new TV channel, increased network programming and the establishment of a design and engineering hub," said Ms MacKinnon.

"That meant we were able to create an additional 250 jobs - but we aren't immune to the new financial challenges now facing many businesses up and down the country.

"Sadly that means that along with cost cutting measures throughout our departments, we estimate we will also have to lose around 60 posts to make the savings required."

The search for volunteers for redundancy will take place over the next six weeks and staff will hear when and where posts will close after that process.

BBC Scotland currently employs more than 1,100 workers across the country, including at its headquarters at Pacific Quay in Glasgow, Edinburgh, Inverness and Aberdeen.