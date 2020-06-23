Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The first minister said she does not expect to see Scots going to UK holiday resorts yet

Nicola Sturgeon has warned Scots against taking holidays in other parts of the UK even as lockdown restrictions are being eased south of the border.

The first minister said the Scottish government's five-mile advisory limit on travelling for leisure and recreation remained in place for now.

She also said people should still not plan overnight stays away from home.

But Ms Sturgeon said she hoped the tourism industry would be "back up and running" by next month.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has announced pubs, restaurants, hotels and hairdressers can open from 4 July in England, when social distancing rules will be eased.

Two households in England will also be able to meet indoors and stay overnight - with social distancing.

Ms Sturgeon said she expected to receive expert guidance on whether it was possible to amend the 2m distance by next Thursday in Scotland.

Speaking at her daily briefing, the first minister said she did not expect to see people from Scotland travelling to other parts of the UK on holiday at this time.

She said: "We hope we will see that lifted in the coming weeks and see our tourist industry back up and running by the middle of July.

"At that point, assuming all the evidence is still pointing in the right direction, I will be delighted to encourage people to have staycations in Scotland and in all the beautiful parts of our country."

Ms Sturgeon said her advice to everyone was to follow the guidance "in the part of the UK you are in".

She said: "If there are differences in infection rates in different parts of the UK, and even in different parts of Scotland, then we may see more localised measures to minimise transmission between different areas.

"My advice is, if you live in Scotland or are visiting Scotland, you should follow the advice of the Scottish government.

"If you are Scottish and visiting England, you should follow the advice of the UK government for England."