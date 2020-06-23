Image copyright Google Image caption Whitehills care home in East Kilbride was one of the properties targeted

A gang of thieves who have targeted 10 care homes in Glasgow, Lanarkshire and West Lothian are being sought by police.

The robberies and attempted robberies took place between Wednesday 17 June and Saturday 20 June.

The care homes included properties in Strathaven, East Kilbride, Glasgow, Livingston and Broxburn.

Elderly and vulnerable residents' possessions were stolen in what police described as "shameful offences".

Officers believe the same gang members were involved and are appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

Det Ch Insp Bryan Burns, from Lothians and Scottish Borders CID, said: "Officers across the country are currently engaging with the care homes where break-ins took place to offer crime prevention advice.

"Staff and management within other care homes throughout Scotland are advised to consider their own security and, if required, take appropriate steps to strengthen existing measures. "