The number of Covid-related deaths recorded by National Records of Scotland has declined for the eighth consecutive week.

In the period 15-21 June, 49 deaths were registered where the disease was mentioned on the death certificate.

More than half of Scotland's local authority areas recorded no Covid-related death.

Deaths from all causes in Scotland are now close to the five-year average for the same week of the year.

The total of 1,058 for the week is 39 above average.

The National Records of Scotland figures show that, as at 21 June, there had been a total of 4,119 deaths registered in Scotland where Covid-19 was mentioned.