Image caption "Hotheads" is the headline in the Scottish Sun which features a picture of police officers struggling with a sunseeker in Glasgow's Kelvingrove Park. The paper reports that large crowds flouted the lockdown restrictions on one of the hottest days of the year.
Image caption The Glasgow Times also reports that thousands were kicked out of the park in the west end of the city for brazenly flouting the rules on mass gatherings.
Image caption The Daily Star focuses on The Meadows in Edinburgh where crowds left piles of litter as they enjoyed the tropical conditions. The scenes were described by crime writer Ian Rankin as "Pee in the park".
Image caption The i leads with the major incident at Bournemouth beach where thousands caused overcrowding on the sands and gridlocked roads.
Image caption The Herald carries an interview with a leading orthopaedic surgeon who warns that NHS waiting lists will "take years" to recover from the coronavirus crisis. Joe Baines tells the paper clearing the backlog of patients waiting for joint replacements will be "very challenging".
Image caption The Scotsman features a striking picture of the owner of the Glencoe Mountain Resort skiing on a patch of snow on the hottest day of the year. The paper also reports that Covid-free care homes are set to allow their first visits in three months.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the death of schoolboy Michael Heep in Loch Lubnaig, near Callender. The 10-year-old died after getting into difficulty on Wednesday.
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier features Michael's picture and reports that his local community has raised more than £3,000. The paper also says a manhunt is under way after an 83-year-old woman was raped in her home.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the announcement that care home visits are set to resume after 16 weeks. Health Secretary Jeane Freeman said the move had been made possible as "significant progress" had been made in combating the virus in recent weeks.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail claims the SNP government is set to introduce "punishing new taxes" which will hit families struggling to cope with the economic fall-out from the Covid-19 pandemic.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph's main story says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is under pressure to exempt the 14-day quarantine rule for travellers coming from the whole of Europe. Elsewhere, it says Labour leader Sir Kier Starmer "went to war with allies of Jeremy Corbyn" after sacking Rebecca Long-Bailey after she retweeted an interview which he said contained an anti-Semitic conspiracy theory.
Image caption The National reports that Police Scotland is investigating a Nazi-style banner featuring First Minister Nicola Sturgeon which was put up in Edinburgh.
Image caption More than a quarter of jobs in Scotland's capital are "at high risk", according to the Edinburgh Evening News. The paper warns the economic aftershock of the pandemic could be devastating for many families.
Image caption The Evening Express leads with the death of a grandfather 20 months after an incident at a pub.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph leads with the discovery of a man's body at the Templeton Woods beauty spot.
Image caption Councils are facing a jobs cut threat as councils face a "virus cash crisis", reports the Press & Journal.

