Scotland

Your pictures of Scotland 26 June - 3 July.

  • 3 July 2020

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 26 June and 3 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Aberdeen sunrise Image copyright Thalia Lyness
Image caption Morning stretch: Thalia Lyness and Jen Linton enjoyed the sunrise at Aberdeen beach during their early yoga session.
Rabbits Image copyright Stuart Lilley
Image caption Warren peace: "A colony of rabbits enjoying the evening sunshine in Laggan, Newtonmore", from Stuart Lilley.
Musselburgh Image copyright Martin Robertson
Image caption Ray of hope: "A moment of calm in the middle of all the madness", is how Martin Robertson describes his stunning shot at Musselburgh harbour.
Dogs in sea Image copyright David Clark
Image caption Doggy paddle: Chester and Cooper enjoying an evening swim to cool down at the beach in Nairn, from David Clark.
Prestwick Beach Image copyright Emily Kerr
Image caption Anything but plane: Prestwick looking good, from Emily Kerr.
Aberdeenshire view from Kirkhill Forest Image copyright Elaine Maslin
Image caption Green energy: "This was taken walking up to Kirkhill Forest from my village in Aberdeenshire", says Elaine Maslin. "I turned around to see an idyll. Aren’t we lucky?!"
Deer Image copyright David Livingstone
Image caption Deer friends: David Livingstone photographed this wonderful scene at dusk at Port Ellen, Islay.
Duke of Wellington statue Image copyright Carlo Marengo
Image caption Wellington route: "I have lived in Edinburgh since 1997", says Carlo Marengo. "At the beginning I used to enjoy sightseeing, but in recent years with the arrival of more and more tourists meant that some areas are just too crowded to stop and admire. I took this picture of the Duke of Wellington statue."
Shetland pony foal Image copyright Helen Perry
Image caption A Shetland Shetland pony: "One of the very cute and tiny local Shetland pony foals coming to say hello", says Helen Perry in Shetland.
Heron Image copyright Rick Harvey
Image caption Reflective mood: A heron at Pitfour Lake near Mintlaw, Aberdeenshire, from Rick Harvey.
Dumyat Image copyright Douglas Lee
Image caption The hills are alive: A group of people on Dumyat outside Stirling watching a "dramatic" sunset, from Douglas Lee.
Guillemot Image copyright Peter Lewis
Image caption The freshest fish: The Bullers of Buchan, Aberdeenshire, was where a guillemot with its catch was spotted by Peter Lewis.
East Neuk Image copyright Frank McCafferty
Image caption Every Neuk and cranny: Frank McCafferty took this picturesque shot at East Neuk in Fife.
Glasgow sunset Image copyright Rosie McGeachan
Image caption High rise set: Rosie McGeachan caught the sun going down at the River Clyde.
Bee Image copyright Ellie Mitchell
Image caption Beehive yourself: Looks almost like a 'hands-free' pose for the bee Ellie Mitchell spotted enjoying the flowers in Aberdeenshire.
Dunblane Image copyright Bailey Macgowan
Image caption A light shower: Sun shining down on Dunblane through the clouds, from Bridge of Allan Golf Club, by Bailey Macgowan.
Flats in Aberdeen Image copyright Nick Shepherd
Image caption Tall order: "Looking across at the flats at Seaton in Aberdeen from near the mouth of the River Don", says Nick Shepherd. "I liked the contrast of colours that the brooding clouds give against the white of the flats and the blue of the sky".
Cygnets Image copyright Christine Montgomery
Image caption Lunch bills: "Caught a few snaps of the cygnets on my local pond in Knightswood park, Glasgow while they were eating", says Christine Montgomery. "They're about seven weeks old now".
Ship off Aberdeen Image copyright Erskine Logan
Image caption All shipshape: Erskine Logan captured the activity in the waters off Aberdeen.
Fawn Image copyright Kelly-Anne Speight
Image caption "Wee Bambi": That is how Kelly-Anne Speight described the focus of this wildlife moment at Callander.
Ayr Image copyright Ruairidh Kane
Image caption Some fresh Ayr: Ruairidh Kane caught this wonderful skyline at Ayr beach.
Mouse Image copyright Janice Campbell
Image caption Lockdown's unphased one: "My back garden during lockdown - a little mouse feeding at our bird feeder who was not one bit phased about getting her picture taken", says Janice Campbell in Peterhead.
Slug Image copyright Paul Cairns
Image caption That's not something you see every day: "Caught this little fella searching in some strange places for food in my garden", says Paul Cairns in Potterton.
Waterloo Image copyright Louise Love
Image caption A Waterloo victory: This sunset at high tide at Waterloo, Broadford Bay, Skye, was successfully captured by Louise Love.
Squirrel Image copyright Marlyn McInnes
Image caption It's nut easy: "This young red squirrel was trying to master how to get two hazelnuts in its mouth at same time", says Marlyn McInnes at Kinnordy Estate, Kirriemuir.
Edinburgh skyline Image copyright Bhaskar Adhikari
Image caption Best seat in the house? "My kids Savit and Sanvi were so happy to see the city centre and Arthur's Seat as they are missing them", says Bhaskar Adhikari in Edinburgh.
Cow with tongue out Image copyright Dorothy Craig
Image caption Cow's lick: "I found this friendly cow at Gourdon on the Aberdeenshire coast.", says Dorothy Craig.
Dog and seagull Image copyright Anne Thomson
Image caption Eyes bigger than its stomach: "Molly the collie getting dive-bombed at Prestwick promenade", says Anne Thomson.
Kirkwall Image copyright Devina Shah
Image caption Harbour ambition: Devina Shah caught this lovely scene at Kirkwall.

Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's terms and conditions.

Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).

In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.

However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.

At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.

You can find more information here.

Related Topics