Glasgow stabbings: What we know so far
A suspect has been shot dead by police after a major incident in the centre of Glasgow.
Here is a summary of what we know so far:
- Armed police were called to the Park Inn hotel on West George Street early on Friday afternoon after reports of a stabbing incident
- The hotel is understood to have been housing about 100 asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic
- A male suspect died after being shot by specialist officers from Police Scotland
- Initial reports said that three other people had been stabbed to death in the stairwell of the hotel
- However, police have not yet confirmed the number of deaths
- Six other people were taken to hospital, including a police officer who was injured in the incident
- The police officer was said to be in a critical but stable condition
- The condition of the other injured people is not yet known
- Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and there is no longer any threat to the public
- The incident is not being treated as terror-related by the police