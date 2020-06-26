Scotland

Glasgow stabbings: What we know so far

  • 26 June 2020
A suspect has been shot dead by police after a major incident in the centre of Glasgow.

Here is a summary of what we know so far:

  • Armed police were called to the Park Inn hotel on West George Street early on Friday afternoon after reports of a stabbing incident
  • The hotel is understood to have been housing about 100 asylum seekers during the coronavirus pandemic
  • A male suspect died after being shot by specialist officers from Police Scotland
  • Initial reports said that three other people had been stabbed to death in the stairwell of the hotel
  • However, police have not yet confirmed the number of deaths
  • Six other people were taken to hospital, including a police officer who was injured in the incident
  • The police officer was said to be in a critical but stable condition
  • The condition of the other injured people is not yet known
  • Police say they are not looking for anyone else in connection with the incident, and there is no longer any threat to the public
  • The incident is not being treated as terror-related by the police

