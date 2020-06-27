Scotland

Scotland's papers: Knifeman shot dead in Glasgow city centre 'bloodbath'

  • 27 June 2020
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption "Bloodbath" is the headline for many papers in Scotland following a knife attack at a hotel in Glasgow city centre. The Daily Record is dominated by an image of police tending to an injured person, which the paper reports as a fellow officer.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Express
Image caption The same picture appears on the Scottish Daily Express, which highlights that the suspect was shot dead by specialist officers. Armed police were called to the Park Inn hotel on West George Street at 12:50 BST after reports of the incident and arrived on the scene within two minutes.
Image copyright The Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports that injured officer PC David Whyte was "fighting for his life" in hospital following the attack, which left five others injured. The paper also quotes a witness who said the street was "covered with blood".
Image copyright Daily Star of Scotland
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland shows the wider scale of the incident, with an image of emergency service vehicles packing West George Street. The paper reports the hotel is being used to house asylum seekers during the pandemic.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with eyewitness accounts, one of whom said the reception of the hotel was "covered in blood". Another witness told the paper: "I was sleeping and heard loud noises - women screaming and men screaming for help."
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption Terrorism has been ruled out as a motive for the attack, reports The Scotsman, which carries an image of police ushering members of the public away from the scene. The paper also highlights that PC Whyte is in a critical but stable condition.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald quotes the first minister who said her thoughts were with everyone "caught up in this terrible incident". She added: "I also want to thank all of those police officers whose quick and decisive actions contained the incident - one of whom was among those taken to hospital - as well as the work of the other emergency services."
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail is also dominated by an image of the scene on Friday, capturing the front steps of the 91-room hotel where about 100 asylum seekers were staying. Assistant Chief Constable Steve Johnson confirmed the incident was not being treated as terrorism and police were continuing to investigate the circumstances.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption "Sturgeon urges calm" is the headline of The Times after the first minister said the incident should be a platform to highlight "what unites us and not what divides us". The paper reports her comments after Nigel Farage was accused of stoking "outrage" and "politicising" the tragic events.
Image copyright The National
Image caption On top of the lead story from Glasgow, The National also carry claims that Labour are facing an "exodus" of members because of their stance towards a second independence referendum in Scotland.
Image copyright The Daily Telegraph
Image caption Most of the Daily Telegraph's front page is taken up with a photograph of an armed officer responding to the stabbing attack. However it leads on Britons being given the "go-ahead" for summer holidays. It reports that the government's traffic light system will be based on "the prevalence of coronavirus, whether infections are rising and the reliability of the country's data".
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption Police in Edinburgh have issued a "tough warning" to those responsible for disorder in the Meadows and warned they face arrest and prosecution, according to the Edinburgh Evening News. Reports included a mass brawl at the scene, which was covered with litter and police issued fines for public urinating and anti-social behaviour.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The final Covid-19 patient at Ninewells Hospital in Dundee has been waved off an ICU ward, making a "milestone" in the battle against the virus, reports The Courier. Consultant orthodontist Prof Grant McIntyre spent longer in intensive care than any other patient in the health board, the paper reports.
Image copyright The Press and Journal
Image caption NHS Grampian has issued an apology following a misunderstanding over "widespread testing" at a care home, according to The Press and Journal. The paper says the health board claimed staff had "misunderstood" instructions and had carried out "needless" tests on residents - the swabs from which were later destroyed.
Image copyright Weekend Telegraph
Image caption And the Weekend Telegraph claims a busker in Dundee nicknamed "Fast Eddie" has been jailed after his singing style - described as "incoherent roaring" - scared a child.

