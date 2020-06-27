No new coronavirus deaths for second day in a row

Image copyright PA Media

There have been no deaths of people who tested positive for coronavirus in Scotland for a second day running.

Official figures released on Saturday showed no new deaths within the previous 24 hours.

It means the number of Covid-19 deaths under this measure remains at 2,842 in Scotland.

Saturday's figures also showed 15 new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive tests to 18,228.

It comes after the first minister said on Friday that Scotland was "not far away" from eliminating Covid-19.

Nicola Sturgeon said the statistic of no new deaths on Friday was "really significant" and a further sign of the progress that has been made.

But she again warned against complacency because the virus "has not yet gone away" and is "on the rise again" in some other countries.