Image copyright PA Media

There have been no deaths in Scotland of people who tested positive for coronavirus for a third day running.

It is the eighth day overall this month that no new deaths have been reported within the previous 24 hours.

It means the number of Covid-19 deaths under this measure remains at 2,482 in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said she felt an "enormous" sense of relief as the number of daily deaths from the virus in Scotland continued to fall.

Official government figures released on Sunday showed eight new confirmed cases of coronavirus, bringing the total number of positive tests to 18,236.

In a message posted on Twitter, Ms Sturgeon wrote: "The sense of relief that I - & I'm sure all of us - feel as these numbers fall is enormous. But it's coupled with an anxiety that we do all we can to keep COVID under control. So please follow the rules and #StaySafe."

Skip Twitter post by @NicolaSturgeon 3 days in a row with no registered COVID deaths in Scotland. The sense of relief that I - & I’m sure all of us - feel as these numbers fall is enormous. But it’s coupled with an anxiety that we do all we can to keep COVID under control. So please follow the rules and #StaySafe https://t.co/b2XXn16BxT — Nicola Sturgeon (@NicolaSturgeon) June 28, 2020 Report

There were 778 people in hospital - 452 with a confirmed case, and 326 with suspected Covid-19 - on Saturday night, an overall drop of 68 on the previous day.

Five of the confirmed cases, plus a further eight with suspected Covid-19, were in intensive care.

Of the people who have tested positive, 4,050 inpatients have been discharged from hospital since 5 March.

On Friday, the first weekday that no deaths had been reported since before lockdown measures were introduced, Ms Sturgeon said she thought Scotland was "not far away" from eliminating Covid-19.