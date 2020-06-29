Scotland

Scotland's papers: Knife suspect 'snapped' and shops 'make or break'

  • 29 June 2020
Image caption The Daily Record pictures the man suspected of stabbing six people, including a police officer, at a Glasgow city centre hotel. Named by police as Badreddin Abadlla Adam, the paper reports that he had spent three weeks in his hotel room fearing he had Covid-19 and then did not want to come out. The headline claims that he "snapped" after a row with a fellow asylum seeker in a neighbouring room over noise.
Image caption In the Scottish Sun, the top story recalls the moment when a friend of the suspect had to call Adam's family in Sudan to tell them about the Park Inn incident. The paper reports that he could "hear his family screaming and crying in the background" as he spoke to the Adam's brother, allegedly a policeman.
Image caption The lead story in The Times says that senior MPs were warned that asylum seekers housed in Glasgow hotels were suffering from "psychological distress" weeks before the stabbing incident which left PC David Whyte, 42, two hotel staff and three asylum seekers injured. Adam was shot dead by police.
Image caption Tycoon Sir Tom Hunter urges Nicola Sturgeon to let business lead Scotland's Covid-19 recovery in The Herald. The entrepreneur says the first minister should let business leaders forge a path to economic recovery instead of ministers and civil servants who lack experience and understanding of the sector.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with business on the day Scotland's non-essential shops reopen to the public, with the headline "Make or break for the high street". The paper says people are being urged to "shop local" to support the small businesses who may be struggling after the three-month lockdown period.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph features a touching photo of a nurse hugging her toddler after weeks of self-isolation due to the coronavirus. The main story reports that Prime Minister Boris Johnson "will search for a Brexiteer to run the civil service" after Sir Mark Sedwill confirmed he plans to stand down in September. The story states that Sir Mark lost a "power struggle" with the PM's top aide Dominic Cummings.
Image caption The i newspaper leads with claims that Tory donor Richard Desmond hosted lunch for Boris Johnson in 2010 and asked "how he could obtain planning permission" for a luxury housing development. Mr Desmond tells the paper he "cannot remember if they discussed the development" while No 10 says Mr Johnson "followed correct process".
Image caption According to The National, the English border is the "biggest risk" Scotland has to beating Covid-19. Public health expert Devi Sridhar is reported to have suggested that "visitors to Scotland from England could be asked to quarantine" to help protect the Scottish public health and economy.
Image caption "Scotland may be Covid-free within weeks" is the optimistic headline in the Scottish Daily Express. It too reports on the idea of asking visitors from England to quarantine if they come to Scotland.
Image caption It's a "bargain holiday bonanza" that makes the front of the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper claims that holiday bookings have "rocketed" as Scots aim to escape after three months of lockdown with "up to 76%" off holiday prices.
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with pictures of the Glasgow hotel attack suspect and leads with an unconnected story about a stabbing in the city centre on Sunday.
Image caption The P&J reports on foreign fishermen stranded in Scottish ports due to visa issues. The paper says the Scottish government has expressed fears for their wellbeing as they have been left with no money and no way to return home due to lockdown conditions.
Image caption The Courier is just one of a number of papers who lead with an appeal from the father of a domestic abuse victim. It is part of a campaign and features the story of Neomi Smith from Aberdeen who was stabbed to death by her boyfriend Keith Rizzo in Brechin.
Image caption In the Evening Telegraph Neomi's father says that the man who killed his daughter should never be allowed out of jail.
Image caption The campaign is also featured in the Evening Express where Neomi's father pleads with other people who are being abused to "speak out before it is too late".
Image caption The Daily Star of Scotland leads with Boxer Tyson Fury, who says he is "taunted for his gypsy heritage". The paper calls it his "race abuse hell".
Image caption And the Edinburgh News lead story deals with the plight of residents in Edinburgh's city centre who have been putting up with the "stink" of people going to the toilet in the streets. It says public toilets are still not set to open in the capital for another two weeks.

