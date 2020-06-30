Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Police Scotland previously said fewer crimes were being committed on the streets and in town and city centres

Police Scotland has used its emergency Covid-19 powers an average of 640 times a day.

The Scottish Police Authority heard that more than 53,000 interventions were made between 27 March and 17 June.

John Scott, the QC who has been monitoring the way officers have operated during the pandemic, said the force had been doing a good job.

A report also revealed the issue of fixed penalty notices or arrests was higher in the early stage of lockdown.

Speaking to a virtual meeting of the Scottish Police Authority (SPA), Mr Scott said the force had resisted demands for greater enforcement of emergency regulations.

Data showed that 92.8% of these were the dispersal of people, with only 6.6% of incidents involving enforcement action.

'Extraordinary' powers

Prof Susan McVie of Edinburgh University, who has carried out research for the review, told the SPA board: "I think this demonstrates a high level of discretion in terms of the police having been given quite draconian powers."

Mr Scott was commissioned by Chief Constable Iain Livingstone in April to review Police Scotland's use of the new "extraordinary" emergency powers to respond.

The most recent figures for police interventions, up to 24 June, show officers have made 257 arrests for lockdown breaches and issued 3,294 fines.

Fines start at £30, doubling to £60 if they are not paid within 28 days. Repeat offenders can face fines of up to £960.

A total of 346 people have been dispersed using reasonable force while 10,227 were dispersed when instructed.

Finally, 41,107 were dispersed when informed.

In April, the force said a small number of "irresponsible and selfish people" were "repeatedly and wilfully" flouting coronavirus lockdown rules.

Deputy Chief Constable Malcolm Graham said this "small minority" had now received multiple fines.