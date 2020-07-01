Tayside and Central Scotland

Cyclist knocked unconscious by car in Balfron hit-and-run

  • 1 July 2020
A81 near Balfron Station Image copyright Google
Image caption The crash happened on the A81 south of Balfron Station

A cyclist was found unconscious at the side of a road after being struck by a car in a hit-and-run in Stirlingshire.

Police said the cyclist was hit head-on by a black Range Rover which had been overtaking another vehicle on a blind bend on the A81 near Balfron Station.

The crash happened at about 21:00 on Friday.

Officers believe the occupants of the Range Rover would have known they had hit someone but failed to stop.

A couple passing by discovered the bike lying on the road and the injured cyclist on the verge.

Police have appealed for information as well as dash-cam footage showing the Range Rover or a small white car which it had been overtaking.

They also want to trace the couple who initially helped the cyclist.

