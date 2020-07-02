Image copyright Reuters

Younger children will no longer have to follow distancing rules when meeting other children or adults outdoors in Scotland.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the change in guidance for those under the age of 12 would be introduced from Friday.

Children aged between 12 and 17 will still need to obey distancing rules.

They will still be able to meet outside in groups of up to eight people from no more than three households at a time.

But there will no be no limit on the number of different groups they can meet over the course of a day.

Ms Sturgeon said: "That means you can meet different groups of friends at different times of the day."

The first minister said she hoped the changes would make life "a little bit easier and a little bit more fun" for children over the summer holidays.