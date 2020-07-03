Image copyright PA Media

The departure boards at Scotland's airports are beginning to fill up again as airlines restart the services stopped during lockdown.

At the height of the coronavirus crisis daily airline passenger numbers were in the hundreds.

But now dozens of overseas routes are being reconnected at the country's main airports.

This includes a number of major European cities and popular tourism destinations.

Currently, most people arriving into the UK from anywhere apart from the Republic of Ireland have to self-isolate for two weeks.

But changes to the travel quarantine are expected to be announced shortly which could see people travel to and from Scotland more easily.

The travel slump has put thousands of aviation jobs at risk and until recently it was mainly internal UK routes which were operating.

A different airport experience

The airport experience will be very different for travellers with people now expected to wear face masks and staff will be in personal protective equipment as well.

Protective screens have been installed in areas such as security halls and temperature checking equipment has been installed at some airports too.

Social distancing measures are in place and there are currently a limited number of shops and restaurants open for travellers.

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Enhanced cleaning regimes have been introduced at Scotland's airports as the sector tries to recover from the pandemic lockdown

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Thermal imaging scans are being used on passengers at Edinburgh Airport

Derek Provan, chief executive of AGS Airports, which owns Aberdeen and Glasgow airports, said a "targeted, common sense approach" was needed to restart the sector.

He added: "We are continuing to support our airline partners' plans to resume operations and have introduced a series of enhanced health measures to keep our terminals clean and safe as we welcome more passengers back."

Some of the overseas routes served from Scotland

Edinburgh Airport:

Doha

Istanbul (scheduled for 16 July)

Paris

Amsterdam

Warsaw

Dublin

Budapest

In addition, Easyjet has 27 European routes from Edinburgh on sale for July, while Ryanair will be flying to 56 destinations from the airport this month.

Glasgow Airport:

Krakow

Brussels

Amsterdam

Budapest

Alicante

Malaga

Ibiza (from 15 July)

Zante

Toronto (from 26 July)

Dubai (from 15 July)

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Planes being stored at Glasgow Airport in March just after the lockdown was announced

Aberdeen Airport:

Gdansk

Alicante

Malaga

Prestwick Airport:

Rome

Faro

Palma

Alicante

Malaga

Tenerife