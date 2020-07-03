Scotland

The papers: Scotland covers up and 'pressure' on Prince Andrew

  • 3 July 2020
Image caption Many of the papers lead with new Scottish government rules on face coverings and social distancing. The Scotsman highlights that, from next Friday, face coverings will be mandatory in all shops. First Minister Nicola Sturgeon has also said the two-metre social distancing rule can be reduced in the hospitality and retail sectors and on public transport from the same date.
Image caption The i goes for a positive message under the headline, "Scotland brought closer together". It reports how, under the new guidelines, young children will be able to hug their grandparents and play with friends.
Image caption The Herald's lead story is not so upbeat. It says businesses have raised fears over job losses and what will be asked of them in order to cut physical-distancing rules in half when they reopen in less than two weeks' time.
Image caption The National focuses on UK government minister Jacob Rees-Mogg repeating the prime minister's claim that there is no border between Scotland and England. Mr Rees-Mogg has insisted that the UK is "one country" and Scotland is a "district or area" of that country.
Image caption The Press and Journal says Nicola Sturgeon's easing of some lockdown restrictions is good news for youngsters who can now meet friends outside as the summer holidays begin.
Image caption On the other hand, The Daily Express accuses Nicola Sturgeon of "blocking" those same summer holidays for families across Scotland. It reports on UK Transport Secretary Grant Shapps suggesting the devolved governments in Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland have held up Boris Johnson's plans for air bridges to other European countries.
Image caption Many of the front pages lead with the arrest and charge of British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell, who is accused of assisting convicted paedophile Jeffrey Epstein's abuse of minors by helping to recruit and groom victims known to be underage. Ms Maxwell, a former girlfriend of Epstein, has previously denied any involvement in or knowledge of his alleged sexual misconduct. The Sun says the Duke of York, who was friends with Ms Maxwell, has come "under mounting pressure" to speak to the US authorities.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads on the US prosecutor's comments about Prince Andrew. The duke's lawyers have previously said he offered to speak to investigators "on at least three occasions this year", while a source close to Prince Andrew said the duke's team were "bewildered given that we have twice communicated with the DOJ [US Department of Justice] in the last month and to date, we have had no response"
Image caption The Times reports that US prosecutors have said "doors remain open" for the duke to speak to them as they continue their investigations. It also reports on the new rules over face coverings in Scotland, saying shoppers face £60 fines if they don't comply.
Image caption The Daily Mail says the charges against Ms Maxwell were detailed in a "bombshell" press conference in New York, after she was arrested in a dawn raid in New Hampshire on Thursday.
Image caption The Daily Record reports on a major UK-wide operation which has dismantled several organised crime gangs. The paper says gangsters "including several household name Mr Bigs" are being rounded up after the EncroChat phone encryption network was broken in a joint crackdown by European police forces, aided by the National Crime Agency.
Image caption The Daily Star leads with calls from TV personality Sharon Osbourne to remove a statue of actor John Wayne from a US airport, claiming he held "racist" views.
Image caption The Courier reports on a jobs blow for Fife as an oil and gas firm announces plans to cut dozens of jobs at its site in Dunfermline.
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with the case of a shopkeeper who was attacked and seriously injured by a man for refusing to sell him a Pot Noodle at his store in Govan.
Image caption The Evening Express says some businesses in Aberdeen are split over the new coronavirus rules, with pubs happy to see social distancing decreased but shop owners worried about how staff will enforce the wearing of face coverings.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph covers the case of a woman who has been fined for holding lockdown parties at her home.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News focuses on the death of a three-year-old boy who was knocked down and killed after a car mounted the pavement of an Edinburgh street. The youngster's parents have paid tribute to their "very happy, bubbly, intelligent little boy who was very dearly loved".

