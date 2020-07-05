Scotland

Scotland's papers: No quarantine follow up checks and tourism returns

  • 5 July 2020
Image caption Public health officials have not made one follow up check on passengers flying into Scotland since quarantine procedures began, according to The Sunday Post. The paper says this is despite politicians insisting that quarantine restrictions were important in preventing coronavirus from spreading.
Image caption Scotland on Sunday also leads on tourism and travel. It says that there are "mixed emotions" in the Highlands as the North Coast 500 "splutters back to life".
Image caption The Herald claims a new coronavirus "hotspot" has been identified and reports of concerns about the risks posed by tourism in Scottish communities.
Image caption The National reports that the Scottish government's constitution secretary has warned the UK government are "plotting to use Brexit to carry out the biggest power grab yet" on Holyrood. Mike Russell was responding to plans to enshrine a UK "internal market" after Brexit. However, the UK government responded that Mr Russell was trying to "confect" a political row.
Image caption The Sunday Times leads with a poll which suggests that support for Scottish independence is now at 54%. The paper says Nicola Sturgeon appears to have benefitted from the perception that she has handled the pandemic response far better than Boris Johnson.
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday also leads with politics - it says Nicola Sturgeon has been accused of "letting Scots down on holiday plans and the economy by 'politicising' the Covid crisis" by the UK government's Scottish secretary.
Image caption The Sunday Telegraph's main story is about tech firm Huawei. The paper reports the prime minister is expected to begin phasing out the use of Huawei's technology in Britain's 5G network as soon as this year. It says GCHQ is "understood to have revised its previous assurance that the risks posed by the Chinese company can be safely managed".
Image caption The Sunday Mail reports that police have seized £12m of drugs and guns linked to a crime gang in a "crime sting" after accessing encrypted messages.

