A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 3 and 10 July. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs
which can be found here.
Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.
Image copyright
Beverley Thain
Image caption
Puffin out: Beverley Thain thinks someone may have had too many sand eels during lockdown, at the Bullers of Buchan.
Image copyright
John Paul Murray
Image caption
Light touch: "Whole place to myself" says John Paul Murray at Rattray Head.
Image copyright
Chris Reekie
Image caption
We herd you: "Magnificent sight of a group of stags posing with their velvet antlers near Kinloch Rannoch", says Chris Reekie, after being spotted. "Very relaxed due to the lack of tourist traffic. That will change soon".
Image copyright
Craig Worth
Image caption
Capital gain: Craig Worth's early rise in Edinburgh was worth it.
Image copyright
Keith McTaggart
Image caption
King of the castle: Slains Castle is thought to have inspired Bram Stoker's Dracula. Keith McTaggart's aerial drone shot captured the view on the Aberdeenshire coast.
Image copyright
Matt Aldridge
Image caption
Trot of gold? "A visit to the Kelpies - stormy skies and a rainbow added to the drama", says Matt Aldridge.
Image copyright
Dawn Farrell
Image caption
Dawn rising: Dawn Farrell says she and her fiance watched the sky for 30 minutes at Uphall. "Utterly spectacular".
Image copyright
Holly Fairfull
Image caption
Seafood diet: "Gannets plunge-diving for their lunch in front of Bass Rock", from Holly Fairfull.
Image copyright
Daniel Anderson
Image caption
Socially distant view: Ben Lomond from just south of Johnstone, from Daniel Anderson.
Image copyright
Simone Seifert
Image caption
A historic moment: "I took this picture on my walk around Edinburgh", says Simone Seifert. "I was planning to take a picture of the sculpture only as part of an online art course on modern sculpture that I am doing at the moment. When I arrived these three young people were standing in front of it and paying it attention which I think made the picture much more interesting".
Image copyright
Sheila Carswell
Image caption
Pretty as a picture: "Who needs Van Gogh?" asks Sheila Carswell of this shot of Bennecarrigan Church on Arran.
Image copyright
Walter_Baxter
Image caption
Herculean effort: "I was on Eldinhope Knowe in the Yarrow Valley when this USAF Hercules pair came through on a low level sortie", says Walter Baxter. "They were in close formation which was amazing to see".
Image copyright
Walter Ritchie
Image caption
When do hairdressers open again? "This young robin spent so much time preening itself in our garden it seemed to turn into a feather ball", says Walter Ritchie in Kilmartin.
Image copyright
Garry Ferguson
Image caption
So pigs WILL fly: "Strange goings on in Girvan", says Garry Ferguson.
Image copyright
Helen Perry
Image caption
Anything but bog standard: "The fields of bog cotton, or 'Lucky Minnie's Oo' as it's known in Shetland, look fantastic blowing in the wind", says Helen Perry.
Image copyright
Anne Greiner
Image caption
Go with the flow: "The Whitesands in Dumfries, just by the Caul, early evening, after rain had swollen the River Nith", says Anne Greiner. "After a dull day there was a sudden blink of sunshine on the water".
Image copyright
Mark Grant
Image caption
Wise words: "A walk down the esplanade at Fraserburgh beach and I found a new sign had been added to the railings", says Mark Grant. "Good advice as the beaches start getting more busy and everyone wants to enjoy them".
Image copyright
Richard Demoily
Image caption
High and not dry: "This rainbow by Arthur’s Seat made getting drenched climbing Blackford Hill worthwhile", says Richard Demoily.
Image copyright
Margaret Murray
Image caption
Single fish: "Lone fisherman on Loch Leven, taken on our bike ride", says Margaret Murray.
Image copyright
John Lang
Image caption
Looking on in Awe: Part of "Scotland’s beauty" is how John Lang describes Kilchurn Castle in Loch Awe.
Image copyright
Stuart Burgon
Image caption
Hide and seek: "I found this little guy hiding in my back garden whilst exploring with my daughter", says Stuart Burgon in Shotts.
Image copyright
Sarah Purves
Image caption
A touch of glass: Sarah Purves photographed this eye-catching stained glass in Burntisland.
Image copyright
Drew Harris
Image caption
Staggering view: Drew Harris enjoyed this wonderful sight on the Knoydart peninsula by Mallaig.
Image copyright
Alan Guthrie
Image caption
...following by a stackering view: "The precarious rock stack named Yesnaby Castle", says Alan Guthrie in Orkney. "I've been looking forward to the easing of lockdown so I could try out some new camera kit".
Image copyright
Peter Moore
Image caption
Mead to measure: Loch Meadie in Sutherland looking lovely, from Peter Moore.
Image copyright
Alan Dunsmore
Image caption
Dragon my son down to the beach: "This is Sebastian in reflective mood at Irvine Bay looking over to Arran as the rain sweeps across the island", says Alan Dunsmore.
Image copyright
Neil MacNeill
Image caption
You dirty r-otter: "Excuse me you're standing on my face", is how Neil MacNeill describes this scene. "Delighted to catch this charming shot of two otters on the Water of Leith".
Image copyright
Stephen Greeves
Image caption
Cullen sink: Sunset off Moray, courtesy of Stephen Greeves.
Conditions of use: If you submit an image, you do so in accordance with the BBC's
terms and conditions.
Please ensure that the photograph you send is your own and if you are submitting photographs of children, we must have written permission from a parent or guardian of every child featured (a grandparent, auntie or friend will not suffice).
In contributing to BBC News you agree to grant us a royalty-free, non-exclusive licence to publish and otherwise use the material in any way, including in any media worldwide.
However, you will still own the copyright to everything you contribute to BBC News.
At no time should you endanger yourself or others, take any unnecessary risks or infringe the law.
You can find
more information here.