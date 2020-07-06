Scotland

Scotland's papers: Covid safety plea on 'Thirst Day of Summer'

  • 6 July 2020
Image copyright The Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman features a picture of First Minister Nicola Sturgeon being served a coffee in Edinburgh on the eve of beer gardens and outdoor cafes opening. The latest development in lockdown easing comes as the Police Federation south of the border warned drunk people "will not social distance".
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption "Thirst Day of Summer" is the headline in the Daily Record which leads with the news that people can nip out for a pint 106 days after Scotland went into lockdown. The paper also features a pictures of singer Rod Stewart getting his haircut and then enjoying a beer.
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald features a picture of the first minister enjoying a coffee at a bar in Edinburgh. Nicola Sturgeon has urged people not to forget the virus risks and to stick to the two-metre rule.
Image copyright Daily Express
Image caption The Scottish Daily Express leads with the opening of beer gardens and said it will be a boost for the country's "battered hospitality" industry. The paper also features a picture of the commemorations to mark the National Health Service's 72nd birthday.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption "Beer Comes Scottish Summer" is the headline in the Daily Star. The paper also reports on US rapper Kanye West's declaration that he is running for US president.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with a Sunday Times panel-based poll in which 54% backed Scottish independence. The headline, a quote from elections analyst Prof Sir John Curtice, reads: "Support For The Union's Never Been Weaker".
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i says thousands of live music and performing arts venues will be saved from permanent closure due to £1.57bn support package unveiled by the UK government. The paper also reports on the weekend poll which shows Nicola Sturgeon's approval ratings have soared due to her handling of the coronavirus outbreak.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun also features the poll on it's front page and brands its findings a "Covid Stur-ge". The paper's main story is that Derek Draper, the husband of TV presenter Kate Garraway, has woken up from a coma after 98 day battling coronavirus.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports the "toiling leisure industry" will be offered temporary VAT cuts tax cuts in a bid to protect 2.4m hospitality jobs. Elsewhere, it pictures the prime minister meeting two nurses who treated him for Covid-19 at an event celebrating the NHS's 72nd birthday.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail says Prime Minister Boris Johnson has called on the nation to "roll up our sleeves" and clean up the rubbish discarded during lockdown. The paper says plastic and waste have piled up in areas of natural beauty after "callous visitors tossed their rubbish aside" as restrictions eased.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption The chancellor is to announce that companies will be paid cash bonuses by the UK government to hire young people as trainees, according to the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the scheme aims to alleviate post-coronavirus unemployment and is the first time firms will receive direct government subsidies for taking on trainees.
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Fife edition of The Courier leads with a fire at Fife Zoo which resulted in families being evacuated. The attraction, which only reopened on 29 June after closing in March due to the coronavirus lockdown, later confirmed all of its animals were safe.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption "Hopes Highland Summer Season Can Be Salvaged" is the headline in the Press and Journal, which reports hundreds of bookings have been taken as Scotland's lockdown restrictions ease.
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News features a plea for racism in schools not to be ignored and a picture of a bar worker wearing a face mask as beer gardens and outdoor cafes prepare to reopen.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a call for harsher punishments for people who vandalise war memorials. It also features an interview with the artistic director of the Citizens Theatre on its lockdown plans.
Image copyright Evening Express
Image caption The Evening Express leads with a call for the UK government to support a renewable energy plan.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites