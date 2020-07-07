Scotland

Scotland's papers: Air bridges delay jobs threat and 'Clamber Nectar'

  • 7 July 2020
Image copyright The Herald
Image caption The Herald leads with claims First Minister Nicola Sturgeon is "dragging her heels" over quarantine-free travel. The paper says airport bosses fear that the delay over air bridges is putting jobs at risk.
Image copyright Daily Telegraph
Image caption "Edinburgh Airport hits out at SNP 'dithering'" is the headline in the Daily Telegraph. The paper says the travel plans of thousands of Scots are "in disarray over quarantine-free travel". It also has a story about the first minister's criticism of protestors who staged a border demonstration at the weekend.
Image copyright Scottish Sun
Image caption The Scottish Sun reports thousands of "gasping punters" flocked to beer gardens across Scotland as they opened for the first time since lockdown was introduced in March.
Image copyright The i
Image caption The i leads with a plea from First Minister Nicola Sturgeon as beer gardens re-opened across the country: "If you can't comply with pub rules stay at home." Some customers queued for 90 minutes as licensed premises began serving drinks in the latest phase of Scotland's lockdown easing.
Image copyright Press and Journal
Image caption The Press and Journal features a picture of a man raising a pint above the headline: "Three cheers as beers start to flow again".
Image copyright The Courier
Image caption The Perth and Perthshire edition of The Courier features a picture of a happy customer at a beer garden in Scone. The paper's main story says "not one needy pupil" has received a laptop, despite an admission that 25,000 remain in storage.
Image copyright Daily Record
Image caption The Daily Record reveals Scotland is facing a "Lockdown Drug Deaths Crisis" as addicts have been put under greater pressure by the Covid-19 lockdown.
Image copyright Scotsman
Image caption The Scotsman leads with calls for Chancellor Rishi Sunak to deliver a "shot in the arm" tomorrow amid speculation he could issue vouchers worth £500 apiece to the public to spend on the high street, and cut VAT for the hospitality sector.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption The Times reports a warning from the Chinese ambassador that Britain will have to "bear the consequences" if equipment from Huawei is banned from the UK's 5G mobile network infrastructure. The paper says Prime Minister Boris Johnson is preparing to make an announcement about a ban next year following US-imposed sanctions.
Image copyright Scottish Daily Mail
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail reports that a dossier compiled by a former MI6 spy accuses China of trying to manipulate UK establishment figures into supporting Huawei's role in the 5G network. The paper says one of the dossier's authors was Christopher Steele, who played a key role in the 2016 US presidential election after he produced a notorious dossier on President Trump's relations with Russia.
Image copyright The National
Image caption The National leads with the announcement by historian Neil Oliver that he is stepping down as president of the National Trust for Scotland. The paper also reports protestors who targeted the border at the weekend deny racism accusations.
Image copyright Daily Star
Image caption The Daily Star reports the "plague has made a comeback" after a case of the illness that caused the Black Death was discovered in inner Mongolia. After a difficult year so far, the paper calls it "a real kick in the bubonics".
Image copyright Edinburgh Evening News
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News leads with concerns by home owners that their properties have been declared "worthless" due to cladding issues.
Image copyright Glasgow Times
Image caption The Glasgow Times leads with a story about a "violent thug" who attacked two men - and stole a passport and a toothbrush.
Image copyright Evening Express
Image caption The Evening Express reports a care home has been criticised for "major" Covid-19 failings amid concerns its infection control is "unsatisfactory".
Image copyright Evening Telegraph
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports a gambling addict stole £6,000 from her 82-year-old mother.

