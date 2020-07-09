Image copyright PA Media Image caption Scotland's beer gardens have already reopened, and indoor areas of pubs and restaurants could follow on 15 July

Scotland is set to formally enter the next phase of the government's "route map" out of the coronavirus lockdown.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will make the announcement in a speech at Holyrood.

Some restrictions have already been eased, with shops reopening and the five-mile travel limit being lifted.

Changes set to be phased in over the coming weeks include the opening of bars and restaurants and the resumption of Scotland's tourist industry.

People will be able to meet up in extended groups outdoors, and with two other households indoors, from Friday.

The 2m (6ft 6in) physical distancing rule is also to be relaxed in some circumstances to allow businesses to reopen more easily, although the wearing of face coverings in shops will become mandatory from Friday.

Scotland's coronavirus lockdown measures have to be reviewed every three weeks by law, and Thursday marks the latest of these milestones.

Indicative dates for many of the changes to be made in "phase three" have already been announced, and Ms Sturgeon said she hoped to be able to confirm these in her Holyrood speech if progress in suppressing the virus continues.

Figures released by the National Records of Scotland on Wednesday showed the number of deaths linked to Covid-19 in Scotland falling for the tenth successive week.

There are now 767 patients in hospital who are suspected to have coronavirus, with only 11 in intensive care, and Ms Sturgeon said Scotland had made "real and sustained progress against this virus".

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicola Sturgeon is to make the announcement in a speech at Holyrood

It is estimated that for every 100,000 people in Scotland, just 28 have the virus - a prevalence rate of 0.028%.

Speaking on Wednesday, Ms Sturgeon said: "We are not yet at the stage where we can say that we have virtually eliminated the virus within the community.

"But that prize is clearly attainable, and brings with it the prospect of a much brighter future and more sustainable recovery, including in particular the return of full-time education in August."

Shopping centres will be able to reopen from Monday 13 July, when dentists and optometrists will be allowed to begin scaling up their work again.

Hairdressers and barbers will resume business from 15 July, with enhanced hygiene measures in place, with indoor areas of bars and restaurants reopening the same day.

Further consideration is being given to other phase three changes, such as the return of indoor entertainment including nightclubs, theatres, bingo and music venues, along with indoor gyms and restrictions on numbers at weddings and funerals.

Although the Scottish Parliament is technically in its summer recess, MSPs will meet at Holyrood on Thursday to question Ms Sturgeon on her announcement.

There will also be a statement responding to the UK Chancellor's summer budget announcement, and another on education.