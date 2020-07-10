Three charged after care home 'mistreatment' probe

Image copyright Google Image caption Springvale care home in Lennoxtown was the subject of an investigation

Three people have been charged following an investigation into the alleged mistreatment of residents at a Scottish care home.

The probe centred on Springvale Care Home in Lennoxtown, but it is understood it was not directly related to the coronavirus pandemic.

Police said three women, aged 55, 57 and 62, had been arrested and charged.

A report will be sent to the procurator fiscal.