The Daily Telegraph leads with the UK government being set to make the wearing of face coverings while shopping compulsory in England. The front page picture is of Boris Johnson wearing a bright blue face covering on a visit in his Uxbridge constituency on Friday - and the paper points out that it is the first time he has been pictured wearing one in public. The picture adds another detail - that the one he wore was a £2 mask from Poundstretcher.