The number of new coronavirus cases in Scotland has fallen to single figures after a rise on Friday led Nicola Sturgeon to warn against complacency.

Scottish government statistics show that 18,340 people have tested positive for coronavirus, an increase of seven in the last 24 hours.

No Covid-19 deaths were reported over that period, meaning the total number of fatalities remains at 2,490.

It is the third day in a row without any new deaths.

There were 18 new positive cases reported on Friday, which was higher than any daily tally for the past three weeks.

The first minister said at the time that the rise was being "looked at very closely" and served as a reminder the virus has not gone away.

On Twitter on Saturday, Nicola Sturgeon said: "Positive cases in past 24 hrs back in single figures (7) after yesterday's increase

"Also, another day with no registered deaths amongst people who had tested positive.

"Progress still good - but with significant easing of lockdown next week, we all must take care StaySafe."

Of those who have tested positive, 323 people were in hospital on Friday night.

A total of six patients are in intensive care with confirmed or suspected Covid-19, a fall of six on the previous day.

Greater Glasgow and Clyde is the health board area to have recorded the most cases positive (4,872) so far, followed by Lothian (3,165) and Lanarkshire (2,734).