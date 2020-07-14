Scotland

Scotland's papers: Care sector visa anger and second wave warning

  • 14 July 2020
Image caption The Scotsman reports that care sector leaders have reacted with anger after carers were left out of a new NHS visa system for entry into the UK.
Image caption Scientists have warned that a second wave of coronavirus could result in 120,000 hospital deaths, says the Daily Mail.
Image caption The Herald leads with comments from a director at the Institute for Fiscal Studies, who says it is not too late for Westminster to provide more flexible borrowing powers for Scotland to help with the recovery from the coronavirus crisis.
Image caption Military chiefs have drawn up plans to base one of Britain's new aircraft carriers in the Far East to help counter an "increasingly assertive China", reports The Times.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph says that Boris Johnson will bow to the demands of backbench MPs and ban Huawei from the UK's 5G network next year.
Image caption Breast cancer screening is set to resume in Scotland after 770,000 appointments were cancelled because of Covid-19, says the i newspaper.
Image caption "Go for a pint and save our economy" urges the front page of the Daily Express, which reports a plea from the Scottish hospitality industry to help the sector recover.
Image caption The Daily Star also reports that Scots have been told to "get back in the pub" as customers are due to be let inside for the first time since the lockdown began.
Image caption The National says Nicola Sturgeon has attacked the UK for a "full-scale assault" on devolution with a new state aid control plan.
Image caption The Sun says a tax fraud investigator "begged bosses" to douse his computer in holy water after he claimed that Satan had appeared on it.
Image caption The Courier says an Arbroath woman died after drinking a bottle of "sexual stimulant" called "XL Gold".
Image caption Complaints of an "oil rig graveyard" in the Cromarty Forth reached a peak over the last month as the downturn brought more unused vessels into the port, reports the Press and Journal.
Image caption The Evening Express has the story of a 41-year-old woman with Covid-19 who spat at a police officer.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports on the reopening of shopping centres and hotels but says the NHS has been warned to be ready for a "second wave".
Image caption The Glasgow Times says a man convicted of child grooming offences is the subject of a new investigation.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites