Places of worship will reopen from 15 July as part of what the first minister has called "the biggest step so far" in exiting lockdown.

Religious venues across Scotland will be able to welcome a maximum of 50 people at any one time, regardless of venue size.

For weddings and funerals however, the number of guests is capped at 20.

And the guidance from the Scottish government states all worshippers must leave their contact details.

This is the first time places of worship have been able to open their doors for public services and communal prayer since March.

However, worship and prayer will look very different for people of all religions with singing, chanting and wind instruments still prohibited.

Other key measures include worshippers having to avoid communal prayer books, prayer mats or any other shared items.

The guidance also says it is the responsibility of faith leaders to ensure any rites and rituals are safe for those taking part.

Communities Secretary Aileen Campbell said: "I know it has been very difficult for our faith communities to be unable to come together in their places of worship during such challenging times.

"This was, of course, necessary due to the pandemic and I would like to thank everyone for their understanding and patience.

""The updated guidance reflects the evolving scientific and health advice and has been developed in consultation with leaders and representatives of Scotland's faith and belief communities."