There have been 22,214 confirmed cases of Covid-19 in Scotland and 2,499 people have died following a positive test for the virus, according to Scottish government figures.

Figures updated at 14:00 on 11 September 2020.

Confirmed cases of Covid-19

Over the past seven days there have been 1,166 cases detected following a test, with 175 confirmed on Friday.

This next chart shows the number of daily confirmed cases after an NHS Scotland or UK government test over the course of the outbreak, along with a seven-day rolling average.

The actual number of people infected will be far higher than the confirmed cases figure, as most people who have or had Covid-19 are not tested.

New confirmed cases of Covid-19

How many cases are there in my area?

The number of new daily cases in Scotland slowed drastically towards the end of May and into June, but has been picking up again since the end of July.

There have been localised outbreaks occurring across the country - some of them leading to lockdown restrictions being reintroduced by the Scottish government.

This chart shows a breakdown by NHS health board of the last seven days of cases per 100,000 people.

Covid-19 cases in the past week Cases per 100,000 by NHS health board

Over the course of the outbreak, the highest number of cumulative cases has been in NHS Greater Glasgow and Clyde, reflecting the fact it is the most populous part of Scotland.

NHS Western Isles said two apparent cases that appeared in Friday's official statistics have since been retested and found to be negative.

Confirmed cases by health board Health board New cases in past 24hrs New cases in past week Total cases Ayrshire and Arran 12 57 1,445 Borders 2 16 395 Dumfries and Galloway 0 11 326 Fife 3 27 1,033 Forth Valley 7 45 1,223 Grampian 2 42 1,998 Greater Glasgow and Clyde 80 469 6,246 Highland 4 26 477 Lanarkshire 39 185 3,249 Lothian 24 112 3,540 Orkney 0 0 17 Shetland 0 1 57 Tayside 2 34 2,199 Western Isles 0 0 9

It is also possible to measure the rate of new cases in local authorities, using Public Health Scotland data.

Use this tool to find out how the pandemic has affected your area and how it compares with the national average:

How many cases and deaths in your area? Enter a full UK postcode or council name to find out Deaths are death registrations where COVID-19 was mentioned on the death certificate. Source: ONS, NRS and NISRA – England, Wales and Northern Ireland updated weekly. Scotland updated monthly. Cases include positive tests of people in hospital and healthcare workers (Pillar 1) and people tested in the wider population (Pillar 2). Public health bodies may occasionally revise their case numbers. Average is a median average of rates per area in each UK nation. Source: UK public health bodies - updated weekdays.

What is the estimated R number in Scotland?

The R number, or reproduction number, is a way of rating a disease's ability to spread. It is the average number of people that one infected person will pass the virus on to.

Scientists believe an R number higher than one is problematic as it means the number of cases can, in theory, spread exponentially.

The Scottish government has been monitoring the estimated R number in Scotland since the start of the outbreak.

Tracking Scotland's R number

How has the share of positive test results changed?

The percentage of tests coming back positive has decreased since the height of the outbreak - despite more tests being carried out. This is down to the the prevalence of the virus in the community decreasing.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) says that one measure that can indicate whether an epidemic is under control is whether, with a comprehensive testing system, less than 5% of samples return a positive result for Covid-19 over two weeks.

The last time this was above 5% in Scotland was in May.

Positive results for coronavirus

How many tests are being carried out?

Tests in Scotland are carried out either by NHS Scotland or by UK government labs, which include the regional testing centres, care home portal and home tests.

This chart shows the total number of tests each day.

Testing for Covid-19

Deaths from Covid-19

There are three ways to measure deaths from Covid-19.

The Scottish government's daily announcement counts deaths within 28 days of a positive test for Covid-19, whereas the National Records of Scotland (NRS) counts all death certificates that mention Covid-19, even if the person has not been tested for the virus.

The NRS also publishes weekly data on excess deaths, compared to a five-year average.

How many people have died from coronavirus in Scotland?

The first coronavirus death in Scotland was reported by NHS Lothian on 13 March.

There have been three deaths following a positive test for the virus since 16 July.

How many people are in hospital?

At its peak, the coronavirus outbreak created a huge load on Scotland's hospitals and its intensive care unit capacity.

This graph shows the total number of patients with confirmed Covid-19 in hospitals across Scotland.

Covid-19 patients in hospital

This second chart illustrates how the number of patients in intensive care peaked on 12 April and has been mainly declining since then.

Intensive care patients with confirmed Covid-19

Source for all graphs and figures: Scottish government's coronavirus in Scotland and its daily briefing.