Your pictures: Scotland's staycation summer

  • 16 August 2020

The global coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on all areas of lives - and this year, that meant for many of us going abroad wasn't an option.

But many of you sent in pictures of your summer staycations around Scotland.

As the summer holidays are over and pupils return to school, we've put together a selection of some of the best ones.

Achmelvich Bay Image copyright Alex Grant
Image caption Is this beach in Scotland? Ewe better believe it! Alex Grant from Edinburgh sent in this beautiful picture of Achmelvich Bay that was taken on a staycation. He and his wife were meant to be visiting Iceland for their summer holidays. But not this year...
Glencoe Pass Image copyright Scott Singer
Image caption Scott Singer snapped these dramatic views while driving through Glencoe Pass on his way home from Fort Augustus back in July.
Sailing with a playful pod of dolphins in Loch Ryan during my staycation. Image copyright Mark Woodliff
Image caption Mark Woodliff managed to sail along in his dad's boat with a playful pod of dolphins in Loch Ryan during his Scottish staycation. He had a trip to Majorca planned, but instead enjoyed a trip to Dumfries and Galloway.
Trossachs Image copyright Colin Stuart Buchanan
Image caption Colin Stuart Buchanan, from Angus, captured this picture while staycationing with another two families in the Trossachs, just after an extremely bright pass of the space station.
Lossiemouth Image copyright Andy Robertson
Image caption Blue skies, fluffy clouds and colourful wild flowers captured in Lossiemouth by Andy Robertson from Linlithgow whilst on a staycation break.
Portknockie Image copyright elizabeth ancell
Image caption Elizabeth Ancell said she had a fantastic break in Portknockie, Moray.
Corsewall Point Lighthouse Image copyright Mark Woodliff
Image caption There were stormy skies over the Irish Sea from Corsewall Point lighthouse when Mark Woodliff took this picture on his phone during his trip.
A thistle overlooking Earlsferry Bay Image copyright John Watson
Image caption A thistle overlooking Earlsferry Bay, captured by John Watson just after he completed the chain walk.
Mellon Udrigle beach Image copyright Yvonne Macfarlane
Image caption Yvonne Macfarlane travelled from Glasgow to Ross-shire for a "wonderful staycation". She took this picture at Mellon Udrigle beach.
Newtonmore Image copyright Maureen Gamble
Image caption After 23 weeks of working without a break in the NHS, Scout and his owner Maureen Gamble finally had a week of silence in and around Newtonmore on their Highland holiday.
Elizabeth MacNeil Image copyright Elizabeth MacNeil
Image caption Findhorn Bay as the sun went down was blissful, says Elizabeth MacNeil from Clackmannanshire. She added that staycations are the way to go.
Covesea Lighthouse, Lossiemouth. Image copyright John Duffy
Image caption John Duffy sent in this picture of Covesea Lighthouse in Lossiemouth which he captured during his staycation.
And Elie, frozen in time. Image copyright john watson
Image caption Elie in Fife seemed frozen in time when John Watson snapped this picture on his holiday.
Findhorn Bay Image copyright Elizabeth MacNeil
Image caption Elizabeth MacNeil's long-awaited holiday was "blissful". What a beautiful country we have, she added.
Madge taken at Glencoe Image copyright Lesley Keillor
Image caption Morgan Keillor took this picture of Madge the family dog while on a camping trip to Glencoe. The Abertay University student was always planning to stay in Scotland for the summer as - as she puts it - she is a poor student!
On a family holiday to Torridon, and after a fantastic meal at the Gillie Brighde a stroll along the beach in Diabaig. Image copyright Paul Simpson
Image caption Paul Simpson and his family came across this fantastic scene at the beach in Diabaig while walking off their dinner on their holiday to Torridon.
Southerness Lighthouse During a Quick Staycation Image copyright Kevin McKean
Image caption This picture of Southerness Lighthouse, in Dumfries and Galloway, was captured by Kevin McKean during his all too brief staycation.
Little Garve at the base of Ben Wyvis Image copyright Alan George
Image caption Staycation holidays are the best, said Alan George. He was visiting Little Garve at the base of Ben Wyvis for a picnic during his holiday.

