Your pictures: Scotland's staycation summer

The global coronavirus pandemic has had a big impact on all areas of lives - and this year, that meant for many of us going abroad wasn't an option.

But many of you sent in pictures of your summer staycations around Scotland.

As the summer holidays are over and pupils return to school, we've put together a selection of some of the best ones.

Image copyright Alex Grant Image caption Is this beach in Scotland? Ewe better believe it! Alex Grant from Edinburgh sent in this beautiful picture of Achmelvich Bay that was taken on a staycation. He and his wife were meant to be visiting Iceland for their summer holidays. But not this year...

Image copyright Scott Singer Image caption Scott Singer snapped these dramatic views while driving through Glencoe Pass on his way home from Fort Augustus back in July.

Image copyright Mark Woodliff Image caption Mark Woodliff managed to sail along in his dad's boat with a playful pod of dolphins in Loch Ryan during his Scottish staycation. He had a trip to Majorca planned, but instead enjoyed a trip to Dumfries and Galloway.

Image copyright Colin Stuart Buchanan Image caption Colin Stuart Buchanan, from Angus, captured this picture while staycationing with another two families in the Trossachs, just after an extremely bright pass of the space station.

Image copyright Andy Robertson Image caption Blue skies, fluffy clouds and colourful wild flowers captured in Lossiemouth by Andy Robertson from Linlithgow whilst on a staycation break.

Image copyright elizabeth ancell Image caption Elizabeth Ancell said she had a fantastic break in Portknockie, Moray.

Image copyright Mark Woodliff Image caption There were stormy skies over the Irish Sea from Corsewall Point lighthouse when Mark Woodliff took this picture on his phone during his trip.

Image copyright John Watson Image caption A thistle overlooking Earlsferry Bay, captured by John Watson just after he completed the chain walk.

Image copyright Yvonne Macfarlane Image caption Yvonne Macfarlane travelled from Glasgow to Ross-shire for a "wonderful staycation". She took this picture at Mellon Udrigle beach.

Image copyright Maureen Gamble Image caption After 23 weeks of working without a break in the NHS, Scout and his owner Maureen Gamble finally had a week of silence in and around Newtonmore on their Highland holiday.

Image copyright Elizabeth MacNeil Image caption Findhorn Bay as the sun went down was blissful, says Elizabeth MacNeil from Clackmannanshire. She added that staycations are the way to go.

Image copyright John Duffy Image caption John Duffy sent in this picture of Covesea Lighthouse in Lossiemouth which he captured during his staycation.

Image copyright john watson Image caption Elie in Fife seemed frozen in time when John Watson snapped this picture on his holiday.

Image copyright Elizabeth MacNeil Image caption Elizabeth MacNeil's long-awaited holiday was "blissful". What a beautiful country we have, she added.

Image copyright Lesley Keillor Image caption Morgan Keillor took this picture of Madge the family dog while on a camping trip to Glencoe. The Abertay University student was always planning to stay in Scotland for the summer as - as she puts it - she is a poor student!

Image copyright Paul Simpson Image caption Paul Simpson and his family came across this fantastic scene at the beach in Diabaig while walking off their dinner on their holiday to Torridon.

Image copyright Kevin McKean Image caption This picture of Southerness Lighthouse, in Dumfries and Galloway, was captured by Kevin McKean during his all too brief staycation.

Image copyright Alan George Image caption Staycation holidays are the best, said Alan George. He was visiting Little Garve at the base of Ben Wyvis for a picnic during his holiday.

