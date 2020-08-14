Image caption

An off-duty conductor clambered from the wreckage of the derailed train, near Stonehaven, and walked a mile along the track to raise the alarm, according to the Press and Journal. Transport secretary Michael Matheson hailed the actions of the individual and other first responders. During a visit to the scene, he said: "It just demonstrates the courage and determination they had to try and help to deal with the incident as effectively as possible."