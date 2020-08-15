Scotland

Scotland's papers: Train crash hero and virus delays to rape cases

  • 15 August 2020
Image caption The Daily Record leads with the story of a train worker who walked three miles while injured to raise the alarm after the Stonehaven crash. Nicola Whyte, from Huntly, Aberdeenshire, was travelling to work for ScotRail on the fateful 06.38 service when it derailed on Wednesday, killing three people.
Image caption The Press and Journal focuses on a report which details the sequence of events leading up to the crash. The Rail Accident Investigation Branch revealed the accident happened after the train struck a landslip covering the track.
Image caption The Evening Express issues a call for the public to support a silent tribute to driver Brett McCullough, conductor Donald Dinnie and passenger Christopher Stuchbury who lost their lives in the crash.
Image caption Rape campaigners are considering a legal challenge to the Scottish government over what they believe could be "unlawful" delays to sex trials during the coronavirus crisis, reports The Herald. The paper reports authorities are facing a backlog of some 750 High Court cases of all kinds that have been put on hold both during the lockdown and under current social distancing rules.
Image caption The Scotsman focuses on new Covid regulations and highlights fears the introduction of a booking system for bars and restaurants will "devastate" the hospitability industry. The paper also reports owners have been warned they will now be breaking the law if they don't collect customer contact details.
Image caption Testing could end the "quarantine roulette", The Daily Telegraph reports. The paper cites minutes from the government's Scientific Advisory Group for Emergencies (Sage) two months ago, which show that it asked Public Health England to consider a double testing policy that would involve travellers being checked at the border and again five to eight days later.
Image caption Patients will have to make appointments to attend accident and emergency units this winter, reports The Times. The paper says the move is designed to prevent crowded waiting rooms which would make it easier for Covid-19 to spread.
Image caption The scramble to "flee France" and beat the new coronavirus quarantine guidelines, which came into effect from 04:00 is the lead story in the Scottish Daily Mail. The paper also carries an interview with the widow of PC Andrew Harper, who was killed a year ago.
Image caption A picture of people standing in long queues at an airport leads the front page of the i weekend newspaper. "British tourists flee France" as flights sell out in minutes, trains are packed and extra ferry services are introduced, the paper adds. Some 160,000 holidaymakers see their plans thrown into "chaos", the paper says.
Image caption Prime Minister Boris Johnson has said that the government is going "all out" to secure a coronavirus vaccine, saying he will do everything possible to back scientists, according to the Daily Express' front page.
Image caption "'Desperate' PM turns to union jackery blitz" is the headline in The National.
Image caption Former footballer Garry O'Connor reveals he almost took his own life as he battled drug addiction. The ex-Scotland international told the paper: "I've got three lovely kids to look after - that's probably what stopped me doing it".
Image caption O'Connor's story also dominates the front page of the Edinburgh Evening News under the headline: "My kids saved my life"
Image caption The Courier reports Perth's Winter Festival has been cancelled due to the coronavirus pandemic.
Image caption A fight involving two men and a For Sale sign is the main story in the Glasgow Times.
Image caption A pensioner who was subjected to a "brutal beating" features on the front page of the Evening Telegraph.
Image caption Meanwhile, "Scream cakes" is the headline on the front page of the Daily Star, which reports that hit Channel 4 show the Great British Bake Off is due to be filmed in a hotel that is "haunted".

