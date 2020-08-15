Image copyright Getty Images

The number of coronavirus cases in Scotland has risen by 51 in the last 24 hours.

Of the new cases, 25 are in the NHS Grampian area, though it is not clear how many are linked to the Aberdeen outbreak.

Both NHS Greater Glasgow & Clyde and NHS Lanarkshire recorded a further eight cases, while one additional case was recorded by NHS Orkney.

No deaths have now been registered for a month and the total remains 2,491.

The number of patients in hospital with a confirmed case is now 244, with three being treated in intensive care.

Of those tested on Friday the the new positive cases represent 1.1%.

The number of positive tests in Scotland is now 19,289.

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon tweeted: "Prevalence across Scotland remains low - and thankfully, another day of no deaths amongst confirmed cases.

"But these figures also tell us that the virus is most definitely still out there - so please be ultra-careful and follow all the FACTS advice."

Image caption Prof Jason Leitch said the virus works on one, two and three week chunks

The latest figures were published after it emerged pupils at two North Lanarkshire schools have tested positive for coronavirus.

There was no update on Saturday on the Coatbridge cases which come after another cluster in north-east Glasgow was linked to a number of pupils from Bannerman High School in Baillieston.

Separately, on Friday six cases of Covid-19 were confirmed in a cluster linked to an Orkney fishing boat.

Scotland's national clinical director Prof Jason Leitch said progress is being made but sounded a note of caution.

He told BBC Scotland: "We are definitely seeing a slowing of the acceleration which is fairly minor progress but, remember, this virus works in week, two week and three week chunks.

"It does not work uniformly in a 24-hour period so we can't reduce the prevalence by doing a thing and then the next day all will be well."

Prof Leitch highlighted the example of Melbourne in Australia where he said it has taken four weeks of lockdown to "bend the curve".