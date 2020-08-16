Image caption

The Scottish Mail on Sunday features an exclusive interview with the sister of Brett McCullough, who was killed last week when the train he was driving derailed near Stonehaven. Salina McCullough questions why her brother was sent out on the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service the morning after thunderstorms and torrential rain had caused flooding and landslides across the country. The paper carries a picture of Mr McCullough with Queen guitarist Brian May on its front page.