Scotland's papers: Rail bosses 'blamed over deaths' and Covid scandal

  • 16 August 2020
Image copyright Scottish Mail on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Mail on Sunday features an exclusive interview with the sister of Brett McCullough, who was killed last week when the train he was driving derailed near Stonehaven. Salina McCullough questions why her brother was sent out on the 06:38 Aberdeen to Glasgow service the morning after thunderstorms and torrential rain had caused flooding and landslides across the country. The paper carries a picture of Mr McCullough with Queen guitarist Brian May on its front page.
Image copyright Sunday Post
Image caption The Sunday Post says dozens of patients who had tested positive for Covid-19 were transferred from hospitals into care homes in the "critical weeks" around lockdown. The paper reports the transfers, which were designed to clear beds amid fears the NHS would be overwhelmed, were compared to "putting a match to tinder".
Image copyright Herald on Sunday
Image caption The Herald on Sunday reports there is no end in sight to "Scotland's drug death apocalypse". The paper says there is major concern over a new flood of fake valium and carries a warning from an expert that it could take five years to turn around the growing number of overdose deaths.
Image copyright Sunday Times Scotland
Image caption The Sunday Times reports bullying claims against SNP ministers have soared. The trade union for senior civil servants said it has received more complaints against the Scottish government "than across all UK ministerial departments put together". It also features a picture of Prince Charles laying a wreath as part of commemorations to mark the 75th anniversary of VJ Day.
Image copyright Sunday Mail
Image caption The Sunday Mail accuses new Scottish Conservatives leader Douglas Ross of "snubbing" a VJ Day service to work as a linesman at a football match. The paper also reports students may face tests to get into university after the Scottish exams fiasco.
Image copyright Scottish Sun on Sunday
Image caption The Scottish Sun on Sunday reports Celtic defender Boli Bolingoli stayed in a £4,000-a-night hotel in Marbella before returning to Scotland and failing to self-isolate. The footballer's actions were last week condemned by First Minister Nicola Sturgeon and led to two matches being called off.
Image copyright Scottish Sunday Express
Image caption The Scottish Sunday Express claims the BBC will receive £40m after the decision to scrap the free TV licence. The paper features criticism of the controversial move from the charity Age Scotland. The front page also features an image of Prince Charles next to a VJ Day tribute quote from the Queen: "May the memory of their sacrifice and bravery remain with us always."
Image copyright Sunday National
Image caption The Sunday National carries a watchdog warning that a Westminster power grab "risks outbreaks like mad cow disease".
Image copyright Scotland on Sunday
Image caption Scotland on Sunday asks what can be expected from Kamala Harris, who was this week chosen by Joe Biden as his running mate for November's election.
Image copyright Sunday Telegraph
Image caption The government plans to scrap Public Health England (PHE) and replace it with a new body early next month, the Sunday Telegraph reports. Health Secretary Matt Hancock will announce a merger of the pandemic response work of PHE with NHS Test and Trace into a new body called the National Institute for Health Protection, the paper adds.

