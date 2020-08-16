Image copyright @Sharryraffertyx

Firefighters have worked through the night to bring a fire at an empty Fife school under control.

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS) was called to the old Viewforth High School in Kirkcaldy shortly before 19:30 on Saturday.

Crews are still at the scene working to dampen down hotspots.

No casualties have been reported. The cause of the blaze is not yet known but a joint police and fire service investigation will be undertaken.

Six fire engines were in attendance at the height of the blaze.



Two remained at the scene on Sunday, alongside a specialist vehicle that allows crews to spray water from a height, provide aerial observation and lighting.

Police Scotland were at the scene on Saturday night to assist the fire service and manage road closures in the vicinity.

Officers asked people to stay away from the area and local residents were advised to keep their windows closed due to smoke.