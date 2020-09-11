Scotland

Scotland's papers: Scotland 'hit for six' and new Brexit revolt

  • 11 September 2020
Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's "rule of six" for Scotland makes the front page in quite a few of Scotland's papers on Friday. The first minister followed England's example by reducing the number of people allowed to meet to just six. "Knocked for six" says the Daily Record as it also highlights the freezing of plans to bring fans back to football.
Image caption The Herald calls it a rules "crackdown", saying the move is in response to fears the coronavirus pandemic is "accelerating" in Scotland. Like almost all of Friday's papers, the Herald also publishes a photo of Avengers and James Bond actress Diana Rigg, who died on Thursday aged 82.
Image caption The Daily Telegraph goes with the rule of six, pointing out that Nicola Sturgeon's restrictions for Scotland go further than Boris Johnson's with a cap of just two households being allowed to meet up in a group of six.
Image caption The Scottish Sun also leads with the new social curbs, and adds in a quote from Scotland's clinical director, Prof Jason Leitch who said current coronavirus antigen tests were "a bit rubbish".
Image caption "Scotland sets its own rule of six" says the i newspaper, which also compares the rules between Scotland and England, saying that in Scotland, under12s do not count in the numbers, but they do down south.
Image caption The Scottish Daily Mail leads with a story saying lockdown restriction have been "ramped up". As well as the restriction on numbers, it says masks must be worn in pubs and restaurants when not eating and drinking and it touches on fears over the economy and jobs.
Image caption It's the same story in the Scottish Daily Express, which also gives space on its front page to a story about the Stonehaven train derailment. A report revealed that it would be "too expensive" to shore up the land around every line at risk of landslips in bad weather.
Image caption "BBC virus blackout" is the headline in The National as it criticises a decision by the broadcaster to stop its live television coverage of the daily Scottish government coronavirus briefings. It will continue to stream the briefings live on the BBC Scotland website.
Image caption In The Scotsman, business leaders warn that Scots workplaces should be allowed to reopen quickly, after the first minister halted any return to offices for at least another three weeks. The Scottish Chambers of Commerce said the decision to impose stricter restrictions was disappointing for the business community.
Image caption A boss at NHS Fife criticised Health Secretary Jeane Freeman for being "in the dark" over care homes at the peak of the coronavirus crisis, according to The Courier. It reports on evidence given to Westminster's Scottish affairs committee on Thursday.
Image caption The Times Scotland reports claims from a government source that MPs who vote against the Internal Market Bill would not have the whip removed, unlike those who voted against Mr Johnson's Brexit deal last year. "We're not in the same place," the source says in the paper.
Image caption A head teacher sends an angry letter to parents after it was discovered pupils had attended a house party despite public health advice not to, is the lead in the Evening Express.
Image caption An exclusive in the Glasgow Times claims city leaders have asked Scottish ministers for support over their struggling leisure body Glasgow Life. It reports the council will meet with the Scottish government's economy secretary next week to push for support for the organisation, which is facing a shortfall of around £25m.
Image caption The P&J leads with the conviction of a fisherman who owed £90,000 in tax. Moray fisherman Alan Hunter of Fochabers, who earned almost £500,000 in five years and didn't pay any tax, has been jailed for 15 months, the paper writes.
Image caption "Bay Watch" is the headline in the Edinburgh Evening News as it tells the story of a disabled bay allegedly painted "in the middle of the road" which has sparked safety warnings.
Image caption And it's bad news for men named Andy as the Daily Star of Scotland reveals the names of those less likely to put their hands in their pockets to buy a round of drinks.

