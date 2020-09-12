Scotland

Scotland's papers: Local lockdowns tighten and mass vaccination plans

  • 12 September 2020
Image caption Tougher restrictions on home visits have been extended to Lanarkshire, The Scotsman reports. People living in the area will not be able to meet other households in their homes. Similar measures are already in place in Glasgow, East and West Dunbartonshire, Renfrewshire and East Renfrewshire - meaning a third of Scots are now covered by restrictions
Image caption Army medics are expected to help administer the "biggest vaccination push in British history", the i weekend reports. Tens of millions of coronavirus injections cannot be delivered by GPs and chemists, the paper adds, and the military is in talks with the NHS to help deliver injections.
Image caption The National front page covers the news that the BBC has decided to reduce its live TV broadcasts of the Scottish government's coronavirus briefing. It calls on the corporation to "do [its] job and end virus blackout", adding that there has been "furious public demand" for a U-turn.
Image caption More than 120 teachers are being drafted into Fife’s schools as part of the response to the coronavirus pandemic, according to The Courier. The paper says they are being deployed where they are needed to help pupils who have fallen behind while schools were closed during lockdown.
Image caption Boris Johnson has written in the Daily Telegraph to defend his aim to alter the Brexit divorce deal, accusing the European Union of threatening to impose a food "blockade" in the Irish Sea. Mr Johnson said Tory rebel MPs must get into line, arguing that he is trying to protect Britain from handing Brussels the "power to carve up our country".
Image caption The PM's trade negotiators are confident that Britain will thrive outside the EU, according to the Daily Express. A "historic" trade deal, to the tune of £15bn, has been struck with Japan, with "good progress" reportedly being made in reaching agreements with the US, Australia, New Zealand and Canada, the paper adds.
Image copyright The Times
Image caption Home rule is the subject of the front page lead in the Scottish edition of The Times. It reports on a campaign to give Scotland full control over tax and spending powers while remaining part of the UK.
Image caption The Daily Record front page has an interview with the parents of a a 13-year-old girl who died after taking ecstasy. On Friday, a verdict of not proven was reached by jurors in a trial against a teenager accused of killing Grace Handling by supplying her with the drug at a house party in Irvine in June 2018.
Image caption The Herald reports that the leader of Glasgow City Council has accused some of her opponents of stoking sectarian tensions, as councillors across the parties warn city politics has turned toxic.
Image caption A teacher whose brother previously won the £500,000 prize has gone one better to win the jackpot on Who Wants To Be A Millionaire?, The Scottish Sun reports. Donald Fear, 57, is the first £1m winner in 14 years.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News reports that the mother of Jak Trueman, 15, who died of cancer, has released a book documenting her son’s battle with the disease and his legacy.
Image caption A football fan who tried to bite a first aider during a cup final before making sectarian remarks has been fined £780, the Glasgow Times reports.
Image caption The Press and Journal reports that Dons legend Jim Leighton has told of his battle with prostate cancer. He wants more men to get themselves checked for the disease.
Image caption The Aberdeen Evening Express front page reports that a father and talented musician has died after a short illness.
Image caption A mother has appealed for help to find the man who attacked her seven year old daughter as she walked through Dundee city centre, the Weekend Telegraph reports.
Image caption 100-year-old World War Two veteran Captain Sir Tom Moore features on the front page of the Daily Star. It carries details of his dressing room requests for TV producers.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites