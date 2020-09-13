RAF intercepts Russian aircraft off Scottish coast

Image copyright SAC Sian Stephens/RAF/MoD Image caption The Typhoon in the foreground intercepting the Russian Bear F aircraft off the Scottish coast

UK fighter jets have intercepted two Russian aircraft off the Scottish coast, defence chiefs have said.

The Ministry of Defence said the RAF Typhoons were scrambled after the Russian aircraft "entered the UK's controlled zone of international airspace".

The Russian planes were identified as TU-142 Bear F maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare aircraft.

The RAF aircraft are currently operating from Leuchars in Fife.

An MoD spokesman said monitoring of the controlled zone ensured safe passage for other aircraft, including civilian transatlantic liners.

Image copyright SAC Sian Stephens/RAF/MoD Image caption The Russian Bear F aircraft are used for maritime reconnaissance and anti-submarine warfare

The former Leuchars RAF base is now a British Army station, home to the Royal Scots Dragoon Guards.

However the Tycoons have temporarily relocated from their base at RAF Lossiemouth while part of a runway is resurfaced.