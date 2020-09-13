Image copyright Getty Images

The daily count of people testing positive for coronavirus in Scotland has risen for the fourth day in a row.

A total of 244 tested positive for Covid-19 in the last 24 hours, according to the Scottish government.

It is the second day in a row that the figure has exceeded 200 and the highest number of confirmed cases since 6 May.

However, there were far fewer tests being carried out at that stage of the pandemic meaning many people with the virus did not appear in the statistics.

The latest daily figures issued by the Scottish government reveal that:

3.7% of newly-tested individuals had the virus

There were no recorded deaths of people who have tested positive but register offices are generally closed at weekends

Seven people were in intensive care last night with Covid-19 - one fewer than on Saturday

A total of 259 were in hospital with the virus, down two in the last 24 hours

First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said the statistics "underline the need for all of us to be careful and abide by public health rules".

