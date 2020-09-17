Scotland

Scotland's papers: Senior law officer quits and pub curfew threat

  • 17 September 2020
Image caption The Daily Telegraph leads with the story that Scotland's advocate general, Lord Keen, has resigned over provisions in the Internal Market Bill.
Image caption The National says Lord Keen had been under pressure since last week’s admission by Northern Ireland Secretary Brandon Lewis that the legislation breached "international law in a very specific and limited way”.
Image caption Britain is moving closer to introducing local curfews - including the early closing times for pubs and restaurants - in an attempt to curb the spread of coronavirus infections, reports The Times.
Image caption The Daily Express says the curfew measure would be "strongly contested" by the hospitality industry, which has warned that existing restrictions are already causing job losses and business closures.
Image caption The Scotsman leads with comments from UK Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer, who says people in Scotland are being left behind with administrations in Holyrood and Westminster "distracted" by independence and Brexit.
Image caption An elderly care expert says the pandemic heightened prejudice against "poorly paid but knowledgeable" care home staff who should not be blamed for high death rates, reports The Herald.
Image caption "Next year's exams in the balance" is the headline on the front page of the i, the newspaper reporting John Swinney's warning of a "very real risk" the 2021 exams will be disrupted by Covid-19.
Image caption More than 1.1 million Scots remain "trapped in limbo by lockdown", according to the Daily Mail, with 400,000 on furlough and 715,000 working from home.
Image caption The Daily Record leads with claims surrounding the inquiry into the Scottish government's botched handling of harassment complaints against former first minister Alex Salmond.
Image caption The Daily Star says Scottish serial killer Dennis Nilsen believed his pet dog was the only creature that ­really understood him.
Image caption Glasgow's director of education has apologised to teachers after accusing them of failing to social distance and spreading coronavirus among schools, reports the Glasgow Times.
Image caption The Evening Express says there is anger after police were called to 48 house parties, with the party-goers branded as "selfish and irresponsible".
Image caption Parents are being asked to tell schools about their October holiday plans to avoid more coronavirus outbreaks, reports The Courier.
Image caption The Edinburgh Evening News says campaigners want to rename one of the Capital's top schools over its founder's links to slavery in the tobacco trade.
Image caption The Evening Telegraph reports that a man has been jailed for exposing himself to a child and sending a nude image.

