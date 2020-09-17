Image copyright PA Media Image caption Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus briefings take place each weekday from St Andrew's House in Edinburgh

BBC Scotland will continue to screen Nicola Sturgeon's coronavirus briefings live on TV in the "coming weeks".

The pledge came following criticism of the broadcaster's announcement last week that televised coverage would be based on "editorial merit".

Donalda MacKinnon, BBC Scotland director, said there had never been any intention to stop coverage.

She added that "other voices and perspectives" would now feature alongside the FM's weekday briefings.

In an email to staff, Ms MacKinnon explained: "We've said now that we'll look at the briefings in the round - meaning we'll broadcast them live on TV when we are in a period of the pandemic when there is significant public information being shared, such as new measures being introduced and implemented, rising rates of cases, a three weekly review update or other public information."

The first minister had said that it was a matter for the BBC to decide what it broadcast, but she believed that her "ability to communicate directly with the public has never been more important".

The possibility that not every briefing would be covered live on BBC One Scotland and the BBC Scotland channel prompted criticism from Donald Macaskill of Scottish Care, the body which represents independent care homes.

However, the Scottish Conservatives claimed that at times Ms Sturgeon had used the daily briefings as a political platform to criticise the UK government.

'News and views'

A spokesman at the corporation said that while there continued to be major developments in the pandemic in Scotland the BBC would "over the coming weeks - and as we have done this week - look to cover the Scottish government health briefings live on TV".

In addition to continued live TV programming, there would be "significant" coverage of the briefings on TV news bulletins, radio and online.

The spokesman added: "As we said last week, such decisions will always be made on the basis of editorial judgment and listening to our audiences.

"We will always take full account of how the pandemic continues to evolve to inform that judgment.

"Our coverage of coronavirus and public health issues in Scotland will continue to incorporate a range of voices and perspectives, and this will be further enhanced as part of our ongoing coverage of the Scottish government briefings.

"This will allow us to bring news and views from around Scotland and beyond, involving politicians from across the political spectrum, as well as commentators, analysts and other experts.

"We remain committed to having this broad coverage of voices and perspectives across all our news outlets on television, radio and online."