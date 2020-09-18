Image copyright Alamy

The next few days will be "critical" in deciding what steps will be taken to stop the spread of Covid-19 in Scotland, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

The first minister said the virus was on the rise and was now spreading "quite rapidly".

She said it was likely that some "hard but necessary" decisions would need to be taken in the coming days.

"If we want to avoid another full-scale lockdown, doing nothing almost certainly isn't an option," she said.

Ms Sturgeon warned that the country was following the path of France, which four weeks ago was in the same position that Scotland is now.

It is now seeing 10,000 new cases a day, with hundreds of people in intensive care and the number of deaths increasing.

Weekend 'will be critical'

"We must make sure we interrupt that and don't end up where they are now," she said.

"We are facing the risk again of expediential growth in Covid."

"No-one wants to see another full-scale lockdown."

She asked people to abide by the current rules.

"It may well be that if we are to interrupt and break this growth we will have to do more in the next few weeks," she added.

"This weekend will be critical in the assessment of how best to do that."