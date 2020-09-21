Image copyright PA Media

Additional lockdown restrictions will "almost certainly" be put in place in Scotland in the next couple of days, Nicola Sturgeon has said.

Speaking at her daily briefing, the first minister said "fast and urgent action" was needed to tackle the growth of the virus.

Ms Sturgeon indicated that a package of new restrictions would be announced within the next 48 hours.

A total of 255 new cases was recorded in the past 24 hours.

That represented 6.3% of those tested, the third day running the "positivity rate" has exceeded 5% - which the World Health Organization has said is a key benchmark for a virus to be considered under control.

While no new deaths were reported, the number of people treated in hospital rose to 73, an increase of 10.

Ms Sturgeon said: "I need to be absolutely straight with people across Scotland, that additional restrictions will almost certainly be put in place in Scotland over the next couple of days.

"Hopefully this will be with four-nations alignment, but if necessary it will have to happen without that."

Image copyright PA Media

She confirmed that a meeting of the UK government's Cobra emergency committee would take place, and said she would be speaking to Prime Minister Boris Johnson directly after the briefing.

She added: "In that call, I will impress upon the prime minister my view that we need decisive, urgent and as far as possible given our individual responsibilities, co-ordinated action across the UK.

"I will be clear that I am willing to allow a bit more time for four-nations discussions to take place before making final decisions for Scotland, but I will be equally clear that the urgency of this situation will mean that we cannot, must not and will not wait too long."