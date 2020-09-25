Your pictures of Scotland 18 - 25 September

A selection of your pictures of Scotland sent in between 18 and 25 September. Send your photos to scotlandpictures@bbc.co.uk. Please ensure you adhere to the BBC's rules regarding photographs which can be found here.

Please also ensure you follow current coronavirus guidelines and take your pictures safely and responsibly.

Image copyright Nathan Young Image caption Nathan Young from Livingston visited the Fairy Pools on Skye. "Beautiful scenery" just about sums it up.

Image copyright Jim Robertson Image caption A sweeping view of Findhorn Bay, from Jim Robertson from Aberdeen.

Image copyright Mark Thain Image caption Mark Thain grabbed this shot of the Hutchison memorial hut when he stopped off on his way to Loch Etchachan.

Image copyright Dave Cullen Image caption Dave Cullen sees Edinburgh Castle in a new light from from the top of The Vennel.

Image copyright Jordan Burgess Image caption "Peace and tranquillity at the falls of Falloch," says Jordzn Burgess "which is definitely helpful during these challenging times."

Image copyright Rachel McAree Image caption "The start of a lovely sunset" at Newport-on-Tay, taken by Rachel McAree .

Image copyright Dianne McLeish Image caption Lochan Coire Ardair with the Creag Meagaidh cliffs in the background, taken by Dianne McLeish from Burghead on a climbing day out.

Image copyright Lili Stirling Image caption The Watchers' at Corgarff. "We did as instructed," says Lili Stirling from Drumoak.

Image copyright Linda McDowall Image caption Linda McDowall from Hamilton was walking from Loch Faskally to Loch Dunmore in Pitlochry when she was stopped in her tracks by this scene.

Image copyright Daniel Adkins Image caption Daniel Adkins, from Grand Rapids in Michigan, USA, was on the last day of a visit to Loch Ness when he captured this scene. Well worth the trip.

Image copyright Paula Shiels Image caption "A busy day marking the sheep and lambs at Hushinish on Harris." Picture by Paula Shiels.

Image copyright Sean Blake Image caption The coastline at Anstruther is lit up by dazzling colour, as captured by Sean Blake.

Image copyright Kay Byrne Image caption Kay Byrne captures the sunrise over Bennachie in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Amanda Smith Image caption Amanda Smith from Kilmarnock says it was a very early rise to catch a glimpse of this scene at Loch Rusky near Callander.

Image copyright Dzsenifer Kollar Image caption "A nice, sunny day at Bow Fiddle Rock in Portknockie," says Dzsenifer Kollar from Inverness. Bit of an understatement!

Image copyright Gordon McKenzie Image caption This "early morning singer" was spotted on top of a tractor by Gordon McKenzie as he walked round the farm near St Fergus in Aberdeenshire.

Image copyright Sorley Johnston Image caption "A couple of DIY opportunities spotted on a walk at Burwick near Scalloway in Shetland" by Sorley Johnston.

Image copyright Kirsty Maguire Image caption "Stargazing" on Ben Macdhui in the Cairngorms, by Kirsty Maguire from Newport-on-Tay.

Image copyright Dean Cross Image caption Dean Cross found himself in a staring competition as he walked through the forest alongside Loch Long, near Spean Bridge.

Image copyright Allan Donaldson Image caption "I took a run up to Rannoch Moor and tried a long exposure shot while in the river with wellies and a tripod," explains Allan Donaldson from Renfrew.

Image copyright Nadia Macfarlane Image caption A seal popped up to say hello to Nadia Macfarlane off the Isle of May.

Image copyright Julie Shannon Image caption Jane Law descending to Kilchatton Bay on Bute and enjoying the glorious Autumn weather. Picture taken by Julie Shannon.

Image copyright Steven Lapsley Image caption Eerie, spooky or just breathtaking? Steven Lapsley captured this image of Smailholm Tower near Kelso.

Image copyright Sophia Herbert Image caption Twelve-year-old Sophia Herbert spotted this family of swans out for a wander in Harburn Estate.

Image copyright Rob Walker Image caption Rob Walker snapped his sons William and Daniel enjoying Sunday breakfast with a view at Loch Drunkie in the Trossachs.

Image copyright Derek Loughlin Image caption Lighthouse goes solar! Derek Loughlin from Houston says: "I waited two hours to get this alignment of the weather front and Solar Powered Lighthouse at Chanonry Point. Fortrose."

Image copyright John Dyer Image caption A merganser is cleared for take-off on Avon Water in Lanarkshire, captured by John Dyer from Motherwell.

Image copyright Elsie Weir Image caption Elsie Weir from Glasgow managed to grab a shot of Portree on the Isle of Skye "before it disappeared into the mist".

Image copyright John McMaster Image caption John McMaster spotted "two loved-up swans at Lunderston Bay in Gourock, with the perfect backdrop of Arran".

Image copyright Alisdair Gunn Image caption Alisdair Gunn was up early to see "the first frost of the season" as he looked towards Waterfoot near Glasgow.

Image copyright Dave Stewart Image caption Dave Stewart, from Leith, enjoyed this stunning view while completing the full Quiraing circuit walk in a week of mostly fine weather on Skye.

Image copyright Stephen Mackintosh Image caption Stephen Mackintosh captured his image of the aurora borealis from a back window of his home in Inverness.

Image copyright Tim Simons Image caption A photograph of Devil's Point from a walk Tim Simons and his wife took from Derry Lodge, near Braemar - along the Larig Ghru to Corrour bothy and a return over the Munro Carn a' Mhaim.

Image copyright Susan Bedford Image caption Artist Susan Bedford sent in this image of a dramatic looking sky from her tour of Scotland.

