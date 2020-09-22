Image copyright Getty Images

Children and young people will be exempt from some of the lockdown restrictions on group gatherings announced by the first minister.

Nicola Sturgeon told MSPs that under-12s will not be included in the limit of six people meeting outdoors and the limit of two households.

It means there will be no restriction on "the ability of younger children to play together outside".

Those aged 12 to 18 will be exempt from the two household limit outdoors.

Ms Sturgeon said they would be able to meet outdoors in groups of up to six - but "we will need to monitor this carefully".

"Let me stress, this is outdoors only," the first minister confirmed.

She added: "Let me say to teenagers in particular - I know how miserable this is for you and you have been so patient.

"We are trying to give you as much flexibility as we can. In return, please work with us and do your best to stick to the rules, for everyone's sake."

Image caption Ms Sturgeon said decisions around group gatherings would continue to be reviewed

The first minister also issued a warning to parents not to take their children abroad during the October school holidays.

Ms Sturgeon announced the changes to lockdown restrictions in a statement at Holyrood.

She confirmed a ban on meeting people in their homes - which currently affects seven areas of the country - will be extended to the whole of Scotland from Wednesday.

This change will be reviewed every three weeks.

The first minister said this restriction "was starting to slow the rise of cases in the west of Scotland where it is already in place".

Exceptions to the new regulation include people living alone, or alone with children who form extended households.

Also exempt will be couples who are in non-cohabiting relationships, as well as informal childcare and for trades people carrying out work.