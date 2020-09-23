Image caption Deanne and daughter Courtney found the lockdown difficult

As new measures to prevent the spread of the coronavirus are introduced, BBC Scotland hears from one family with three generations in the same house about their experiences over the six months since lockdown was first introduced on 23 March.

Forty-one-year-old Deanne has six children and six grandchildren. During lockdown, there were eight people sleeping at her house in Pilton, north Edinburgh.

The former cleaner says lockdown was "very hard, very stressful", with financial struggles as well as the strain of being restricted to a busy home.

The house shares a communal garden so Deanne tried to keep the younger children inside during lockdown in order to maintain physical distancing.

''We were inside for weeks until the bairns started screaming they wanted out the back so I just let them out the back," she says.

Image caption Three of Deanne's children and three grandchildren were among those in the house during lockdown

Another problem for her children, Jenna, eight, and Caley, who is 10, was home-schooling.

"I never really done that," Deanne says. But the kids did help her with tasks such as cooking.

She says: "I'd do pancakes and omelettes, simple stuff like that and cleaning, they helped me clean."

Ten-year-old Caley says it is better now she is back at school and can see her friends.

They are currently recapping everything they learnt in P5 before moving on to new, harder work.

"I know why they are doing it because we were off for six months," Caley says. "We've got a kind teacher so hopefully that doesn't change."

Image caption Ten year old Caley is glad to be back at school

For her 18-year-old daughter Courtney and her nine-month-old son Jamie lockdown brought mixed emotions.

"It was nice having Jamie there because it kept me entertained and it kept me a bit sane for lockdown so I wasn't so bored all the time", says Courtney.

But she did not like being furloughed from her job at a fast food chain.

"I'm a bit of a workaholic," she says. "I'm always at work so not being able to actually go out and work it was a lot harder.

Courtney has been back at work since June but with the new restrictions announced on Tuesday she is worried how they will cope.

"It will be quite hard not having people into the house," she says.

"Me and Robbie, my fiancé, are back and forth from my mum's and his mum's but we should hopefully be fine.

"My sisters tend to rely on my mum for that bit of support and have a bit of time for themselves so I think it will be really hard for them."