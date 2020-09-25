Image copyright Getty Images Image caption The curfew is part of a series of new measures to bring down the rate of coronavirus transmission

Pubs and restaurants will have to shut their doors at 22:00 on Friday as a new curfew comes into force.

The first minister warned that any premises that do not comply risk being shut down completely.

The curfew is part of a series of new measures to bring down the rate of coronavirus transmission.

On Thursday, students at Scottish universities were told not to visit hospitality venues this weekend following a spate of outbreaks.

Universities Scotland said students who go to parties or socialise with anyone outside their accommodation risk losing their place at university.

Hundreds have tested positive at campuses across the country, with many more self-isolating.

The hospitality curfew comes a week after the "rule of six" came into effect in Scotland, limiting all gatherings, including those in pubs and restaurants, to no more than six adults from two households.

Venues are also forbidden from playing background music, must enforce strict rules on hygiene and distancing, and record customers' details for track and trace data.

Willie Macleod, of UKHospitality in Scotland, said the latest restrictions were a "potentially fatal blow" for many business.

It follows a nationwide ban on visiting other households which took effect on Wednesday.

The measure was already in force for more than 1.75 million people in Glasgow and some neighbouring areas.

Nicola Sturgeon said all of these measures were necessary to get the virus under control before winter.

Universities drive rise

A further 465 positive tests were reported across Scotland on Thursday, representing 7.9% of people newly tested.

The figures are in part driven by outbreaks at a number of universities, where many students in halls of residences in Glasgow, Dundee, Aberdeen and Edinburgh have been told to self-isolate.

A total of 172 Glasgow University students have so far tested positive, with 600 in isolation, while all 500 residents at the Parker House halls in Dundee have been told to quarantine.

And 120 cases of coronavirus have been identified in an outbreak at Edinburgh Napier University.