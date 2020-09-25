Image copyright Getty Images Image caption Hundreds of students have tested positive for the virus, with many more people told to isolate

Scotland's first minister has insisted that students are not to blame for recent outbreaks at the country's universities.

Some students have claimed that they are being "singled out" after they were told not to visit pubs or restaurants over the weekend.

But Ms Sturgeon told them that the outbreaks are "not your fault".

And she stressed that the virus was spreading across the whole country - not just on university campuses.

Speaking at her daily briefing, the first minister urged students to "do what is being asked of you" in terms of avoiding socialising outside of their residences and isolating if asked to do so.

She added: "I want to be clear as some of you feel blamed for spread of Covid right now. Nobody deserves to be facing this and this is not your fault.

"The sooner we get this under control sooner you will enjoy normal student life."

She also said that the recent surge in coronavirus cases in Scotland was "not just a university problem".

Ms Sturgeon was speaking as she announced that a further 558 new cases of the virus have been confirmed since yesterday - which was 9.7% of newly tested people and bring the total cases to 26,518.

Of those new cases, 255 were in Greater Glasgow and Clyde, 119 in Lothian and 61 in Lanarkshire - with the remaining 123 cases being spread across nine other health board areas.

The first minister confirmed 89 people were in hospital, an increase of four from Thursday with 11 in intensive care.

Image caption Ms Sturgeon said the virus was spreading across Scotland - not just on university campuses

It comes after students across Scotland were told not to visit hospitality venues this weekend.

Universities Scotland said students who go to parties or socialise with anyone outside their accommodation potentially risk losing their place at university.

Police have also been told to monitor student behaviour outside campuses - but Ms Sturgeon said disciplinary action would be a "last resort".

And she said that everyone had their part to play in reducing the spread of the virus - not just students.

The tougher guidance that was announced on Thursday led to questions about whether students who are being asked to self isolate would be allowed to return to their family home.

Ms Sturgeon said there was a "difficult balancing act," because: "If you go home that may have an impact for your family who may also have to self isolate.

"We are looking at what might be possible there and we aim to issue further guidance over the weekend."

Ms Sturgeon said she had spoken personally to university principles about their obligation to student welfare, and said that 24-hour helplines, food delivery and mental health services were on standby.

'Just not right'

Scottish Conservative leader Douglas Ross however said that the latest rules for students meant their education had been "disrupted like no other".

"In their first week, students are being threatened with expulsion and handed last-minute mixed messages, creating uncertainty about if they can go home or if they'll miss Christmas with their families," he said.

"We need to remember that in many cases we are talking about young people, as young as 17, living away from home for the first time and facing the possibility of not being able to return to their parents for what could be six months. Some students have taken up expensive leases and they're now in limbo waiting for clear answers.

"Treating them this way is just not right. The Scottish Government needs to clear up this confusion straight away. Decisions need to be communicated far more clearly and consistently."